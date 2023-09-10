Mohamed EvoO Shahil retires from competitive BGMI to pursue his studies 

Mohamed "EvoO idlii" Shahil, a veteran athlete, announced his retirement from BGMI Esports on September 9. Across his four-year stint in esports, he has experienced many ups and downs and competed for prominent Indian organizations. He is among the oldest players who debuted in the PUBG Mobile competition in 2018.

EvoO shared his retirement plan on Instagram and shed light on his move to the United Kingdom for higher education:

"Hey everyone, I wanted to share a big update with you all. After 4 incredible years as a professional eSports athlete, l've made the decision to head to the UK to further my studies."

Furthermore, he recounted his experience in esports and thanked fans for their support and encouragement:

"This journey in the eSports world has been surreal, and YOU have been a massive part of it. Your cheers, messages, and unwavering support have fueled my passion every single day. While this move signifies a new chapter, I promise gaming will always be in my heart. I'm beyond grateful for each and every one of you who have been with me since Day 1. Let's embrace this new adventure together."

EvoO's journey in PUBG Mobile/BGMI competitive

EvoO's decision to enter esports coincided with the burgeoning growth of PUBG Mobile in its first year of release. He began his career with Team CSPG India but came into the limelight after joining Godlike Esports. Along with his companions — Scout, Smokie, and Assassin — he clinched the first trophy in the Fighting League India 2018.

EvoO subsequently switched allegiances to Team Fire Frost and VSG Crawlers. It was during his tenure at Team XSpark in August 2020 that he conquered the PMCO Fall India.

Following a few days after that monumental win, PUBG Mobile was banned by the Indian government. After the release of BGMI in 2021, he contested for Blind Esports for around six months.

Ahead of the BGIS 2021, the veteran signed for OR Esports. However, his team could only muster a modest seventh-placed finish. He then joined Enigma Gaming and consistently delivered phenomenal performances in several BGMI tournaments.

Enigma grabbed first rank in the VE Winter Masters 2022 and secured a berth in the Skyesports Pro League. The star unit finished third in the BMPS Season 1 and the BGMI Showdown before the game was banned last year. Krafton relaunched the title on May 29, but EvoO decided not to continue his esports journey this time.