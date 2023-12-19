MortaL and Goldy react to Team SouL’s performance in Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023

Team SouL's owner, MortaL, and S8UL's co-owner, Goldy, have reacted to the side's performance in the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023. The team secured fifth place after a phenomenal comeback in the last six matches. The organization won the inaugural season of the tournament held in 2022.

Unfortunately, Team SouL couldn't defend their title in the 2023 edition, which wrapped up on December 17, 2023. The fierce competition boasted a ₹1 crore prize pool, ₹40 lakhs of which went to the winners, Blind Esports.

MortaL and Goldy reacted to Team SouL's BMPS results (Image via Instagram/@Ig_mortal and @8bit_goldy)

MortaL apologized to fans for Team SouL’s performance in the first two days and congratulated the winners. In his Instagram broadcast channel, he said:

"Team came in the 5th position. A well-fought final day. Sorry for the first two days, could have been way better. Kudos to Team Blind for becoming Champions and Team Gladiators for the runner-up spot. Really well played by all the teams.. worth watching tournament".

Goldy also commented on the team’s performance, stating:

"#5, Wish the results were better. Soul performed just today (last day). 8bit and tx could not, unfortunately. Else the results would have been way better for tx and 8bit. Thank you everyone in Ahmedabad who came out to support the team. Sorry for letting you guys disappointed."

Team SouL's run in Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023

Team SouL finished fifth with 158 points and two Chicken Dinners in the Grand Finals. The team had a poor run in the first two days, as they earned 60 points in 12 matches. They showcased an improved performance on the third day and amassed 98 points in their last six matches. With this run, they jumped from the 12th to the fifth spot.

Their star player, Goblin, was the second-best player of the BMPS 2023 with 65 individual kills. He was also phenomenal in the League Stage, where Team Soul grabbed the fourth spot.

In the 2022 Pro Series, Goblin was awarded the MVP title for his fantastic performance. He yet again proved to be a skilled player in the tournament's 2023 edition.

Team SouL had an average run in 2023 as they secured dismal results in the BGIS and the BGMS Season 2. The organization will aim to stage a comeback in 2024.