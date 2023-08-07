Soul Goblin's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, and more

Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal, aka Soul Goblin, is among the most celebrated professional BGMI players in the country. This player represents Soul and has gradually gone through its ranks with incredible assaulting skills. He started his professional stint with this battle royale title as part of Team Insane. Later, in 2022, he switched to Soul.

Besides being an accomplished player, Goblin has also achieved success as a streamer with thousands of followers across the platform. Here are some stats related to him.

Soul Goblin's BGMI ID, IGN, and stats

Soul Goblin's BGMI ID is 5292595691, and his current IGN is SouLGoBLINū. His stats as part of the C4S11 Season in BGMI are outlined below:

Soul Goblin's squad stats (Image via Krafton)

Harsh has played 73 TPP squad matches and crossed the finish line 17 times, yielding a win rate of 23.3%. At the same time, the ace assaulter has defeated 425 enemies while dishing out 72951.7 damage in total to average an F/D ratio of 5.82.

Soul Goblin's duo stats (Image via Krafton)

Additionally, Goblin has played 18 duo matches this season, earning five Chicken Dinners and maintaining a win rate of 27.8%. The professional player for Soul has been on a rampage with 148 finishes and 21224.8 damage, translating to a F/D ratio of 8.22 in this mode.

Soul Goblin's rank and clan details

Goblin's rank in C4S11 (Image via Krafton)

Goblin is placed in Platinum 1 in Solo, Diamond 5 in Duo, and Diamond 2 in Squad mode. This professional player is also a member of the S8ULofficial clan in-game, which is led by 8bitThug.

Note: The stats and rank details are accurate when writing the article. These statistics will change as Goblin participates in more games in BGMI.

Soul Goblin's professional achievements

Goblin has been an important factor in Team Soul's success in recent BGMI tournaments. He led his squad through the inaugural Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series, winning several accolades — including MVP, Rampage Freak, Fan Favourite Player, and Player of Day (1,2 and 4).

Some of his other top achievements include:

1st place at Pro Warrior Cup S2: Conquest Round

2nd place at LOCO War of Glory: Grand Finals

2nd place at Skyesports Champions Series

2nd place at Skyesports Grand Slam 2022

YouTube channel and Loco details details

His YouTube, Goblin boasts more than 419K subscribers alongside 41 million views. On his channel, you can find videos of his amazing gameplay in the form of tournament highlights and scrims.

In addition to his success on YouTube, he has found a strong footing on Loco, where he regularly streams Krafton's battle royale title. On this video-sharing platform, he boasts over 154K followers and an impressive 11.7 million views in total.