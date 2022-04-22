“MVP doesn’t matter, but trophy does”: BGMI star Jonathan on BMOC performance

Jonathan Amaral recently went live on his YouTube channel, Jonathan Gaming, to play BGMI along with randoms and discuss his and his team's performances with his audience. He spoke about several topics but highlighted his preference to see his team, GodLike Esports, over himself winning MVP of the tournaments.

Jonathan is reportedly the best Battlegrounds Mobile India player who has consistently shown his class and skills, featuring on the MVP list and winning most of them. His brilliant performances have also helped GodLike Esports win trophies in the past.

Since Jonathan is closely followed by many fans and players across the country, his remarks have created a massive buzz in the Indian gaming community.

BGMI pro Jonathan wants to win more titles for his team

During the 15-minute mark live stream on YouTube, where he was praised for his performance in BMOC The Grind, Jonathan gave his views on the matter. He mentioned that as long as his team, GodLike Esports, is not emerging as either the champions or the runners-up consistently, his MVP titles are of no use to him.

BGMI pro Jonathan finishes fourth in the MVP list in BMOC The Grind Finals (Image via YouTube/ Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Jonathan said that, as a player, he wishes to see his team emerge victorious in all the events they play. He added that he had to try hard to posit himself on the MVP list, where he ended up in the fourth spot with 38 finishes and 8041 total damage.

Jonathan asked his fans to wonder how his performance would have improved had his team survived till the last in each match.

Jonathan's performances were recently brought under scrutiny by the popular caster Zishan "Mazy" Alam, who pointed out that his performance in official tournaments was going downwards. In this live stream, Jonathan acknowledged the fact and tried to motivate his teammates by urging them to perform better as a team, which would help them win more trophies.

Furthermore, when Jonathan was asked about how he manages to win MVP titles, he jokingly answered that becoming an MVP is in his blood and that he has mastered the art.

Edited by Shaheen Banu