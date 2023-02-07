"My sixth sense is telling me that the game will return 100%": GodLike Esports star Ghatak on BGMI unban

On February 6, 2023, popular BGMI mentor and YouTuber Abhijeet "Ghatak" discussed multiple topics while livestreaming on his channel. He brought up Battlegrounds Mobile India's tentative return to the virtual storefronts of Google and Apple.

Ghatak mentioned that, like every other creator/influencer in the Indian gaming community, he, too, has no knowledge regarding the title's return to the Indian market.

However, he has a hunch that the game will be back for sure, but it might take longer than expected. Meanwhile, he advised gamers across the country to try out New State Mobile, which presently enjoys a booming esports scene.

Timestamp: 0:23

His exact words were:

"I have no idea regarding BGMI's comeback. It might take a while to return. No one has any updates regarding the game. If they had, they would have updated everyone just for the sake of views. My sixth sense is telling me that the game will return 100%, but when, I have no idea about it. Until then, you can play New State Mobile."

Since Ghatak is an influential personality in the Indian gaming community, his recent remarks have led to a great deal of buzz among fans.

Ghatak comments on BGMI star Jonathan's possibility of joining GodLike Stalwart

After expressing his thoughts on BGMI's possible return to Indian digital storefronts, Ghatak responded to a fan who had urged him to request Jonathan to join the popular PUBG Mobile team GodLike Stalwart.

Ghatak felt Jonathan would play after BGMI made its comeback. The four STE players (Top, Action, Skryyy, and Pika) have great synergy as they have played together for a long time. He reasoned that given how the players converse in Mongolian, Jonathan would find it difficult to communicate with them, which in turn would negatively affect his performance.

Timestamp: 0:28

His exact statements were:

"He will only play after the game returns to the Indian market. Stalwart already has a great lineup and the four players have been playing together for a long time, building synergy in the process. Moreover, all the existing players communicate in their own language and Jonathan will find it hard to establish communication. This will also affect his performance. It's better that he does not play with them."

As of now, BGMI esports fans and followers of Jonathan will have to prolong their wait for the game's return, allowing the star to participate in tournaments again.

