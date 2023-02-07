"When a YouTuber receives a superchat, they have no idea of who the sender is": Ghatak dismisses carding allegations against BGMI streamer Vivone

On February 6, 2023, renowned BGMI coach and YouTuber Abhijeet "Ghatak" livestreamed Valorant with his in-game friends. During the broadcast, he dismissed all the carding superchat allegations against Akarsh "Vivone" and urged fans to support his talent.

Clearing doubts, Ghatak mentioned how a streamer has no knowledge of who is sending the money. He added that since Vivone received six superchats in his recent livestream, someone was trying to mentally harass the eight-year-old by constantly calling him a kid.

His exact words were:

"When a YouTuber receives a superchat, they have no idea of who the sender is. Vivone received six such superchats. Taking that into consideration, someone has tried to spill negativity by constantly calling him a kid in his video, and in the process, harassed him mentally."

The conversation was a reply to popular YouTuber Hardscope uploading a video to his channel stating how Vivone's parents are ruining his life for money. He also mentioned in the video that the superchats were done through carding.

For those unaware, carding is a credit/debit card fraud in which a third-party carder uses a person's banking card and exploits him financially.

Since Ghatak is an influential figure in the BGMI gaming community, his recent remarks have created considerable fan buzz.

Ghatak appeals to fans to support BGMI star Vivone

Continuing on the same topic, Ghatak spoke about the sacrifices Vivone's parents made to relocate to a new city to help their son grow as a gamer. He also urged Hardscope to stop spilling negativity for views and instead support young gamers in the community.

Ghatak referred to young international streamers who have many subscribers and participate in esports events, going toe-to-toe in-game against top competitors. He even cited examples of young singers and dancers doing great in reality shows.

According to the BGMI coach, kids should be supported and helped to grow. He added how fans should avoid spreading negativity as it could have a grave impact on kids.

His exact statements were:

"If you follow international streams, you will see many kids appearing in esports events and taking 1v1 fights with the greats of the game. Similarly, we can see young kids performing splendidly in reality shows. We should support and encourage them, instead of criticizing them negatively."

Vivone is one of the most promising BGMI streamers in the country and has defeated many pro players already, and he now has the support of Ghatak and the entire GodLike Esports family behind him.

