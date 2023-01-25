"I have seen many youngsters dominate for a short time and then wither away": BGMI coach Ghatak on Indian talents

On January 24, famous BGMI coach and YouTuber Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare organized a livestream where he played Valorant alongside his in-game friends. During the broadcast, he commented on how several Indian esports players disappeared after performing well in a tournament.

He also highlighted how they should have a positive mindset and think about dominating the esports scene for a long time.

Timeline: 3:15

His exact words were:

I have seen many youngsters dominate for a short time and then wither away. They should not think about relaxing and continue their hard work.

Since Ghatak has a massive fanbase in the BGMI gaming community, his recent comments have created a great deal of buzz among them.

Famous BGMI coach talks about raw esports talent and warns miscreants to stop spoiling GodLike Esports' name.

He mentioned how he has seen several youngsters start well as esports athletes over the years due to their hunger to achieve more. However, once they reach heights, their hunger subsides due to fame and popularity, which brings about their downfall. He urged them never to stop working hard.

Ghatak also asked certain personalities providing leaks about transfers of players and content creators to stop doing so. According to the veteran gamer, transfers and major decisions include countless hours of hard work from the management and officials of a particular organization. Providing leaks beforehand heavily costs the organization as all the work done comes to naught.

He added that since everyone at GodLike Esports stays away from providing leaks of ongoing issues in the gaming community, others should do the same.

Ghatak then went on to warn some miscreants who are continuously trying to spoil the image of GodLike Esports' image by speaking ill about them. The BGMI pro said that doing so would not be beneficial for them.

He added how GodLike Esports is trying its best, like others, to help develop India's gaming and esports ecosystem.

His clear statements were:

I have been watching how some people are trying to spoil GodLike's image. People should understand that we are working as hard as them and spoiling our image won't do them any good. At the end of the day, everyone is working towards uplifting the Indian ecosystem. It can be done without spoiling someone's image as well.

Like Ghatak and the players of GodLike Esports, millions of gamers across India eagerly await the return of BGMI to the virtual storefronts (Google Play Store and Apple App Store). It remains to be seen when it returns, and superstars can be seen playing and streaming the title again.

Poll : 0 votes