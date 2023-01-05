BGMI pro Ghatak lashes out at prevailing problems in Indian gaming community

Popular BGMI personality Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare uploaded multiple stories on his Instagram handle a few hours ago. In the stories, Ghatak addresses the current situation, where he claims some individuals are trying to destroy the growth of the Indian esports ecosystem for their own gains.

The gamer said he will be livestreaming sometime soon to address the entire issue. He condemned the individuals trying to fill their pockets by using the players.

BGMI pro Ghatak uploads multiple stories and vents anger at certain esports tournament organizers

In another Instagram story, Ghatak urged different publishers to invest in the Indian ecosystem instead of investing in agents spoiling the gaming ecosystem for their personal benefit.

He lashed out at different tournament organizers, asking them to pay the prize pool money to the winning players. He added that the time of payment was 45 days after the event's completion, but players have yet to receive any money.

He threatened them by saying that the accused tournament organizers and sponsors will face severe consequences if they do not pay the requisite amount.

Ghatak even highlighted how some organizers have stopped communicating with players and are not paying their dues, even after their respective tournaments concluded eight or nine months back.

He encouraged organization owners to unite and rebel against people trying to spoil the Indian gaming ecosystem.

BGMI creators and players react to Ghatak's Instagram stories

After reposting Ghatak's story, popular BGMI pro, SaumRaj, commented on the matter. He tagged his two teammates, Pukar and Gamlaboy, and mentioned how they are yet to receive payments worth INR 9.5 lakhs from a certain esports tournament organizing body.

Supporting Ghatak, a popular content creator from GodLike Esports, Kamaljeet THE LEGEND, also spoke on the matter during his latest YouTube stream. He mentioned how several individuals in the gaming community try to mislead players, organizers, and brands by fooling them. He added that these miscreants' would be punished, and the entire focus in 2023 will be on players' growth and esports.

With rumors of BGMI's comeback increasing daily, this topic has ignited a buzz in the community. Fans can follow the aforementioned creators to learn about further developments in the upcoming days.

