SaumRaj's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

SaumRaj has emerged as one of the best IGLs in BGMI esports tournaments. His crucial calls have helped SkyLightz Gaming emerge victorious at BGIS 2021, in which he also took home the Rampage Freak and Lone Ranger awards. Furthermore, he led GodLike Esports to a 'Chicken Dinner' at PMGC 2021.

SaumRaj has also shown his prowess as an assaulter and grenadier in regular tournaments and scrims, making him one of the most sought-after players in the Indian gaming community.

Details and stats that fans should know about BGMI pro player and YouTuber SaumRaj

BGMI ID and IGN

SaumRaj's great performances in tournaments have helped him garner a dedicated fanbase. Fans can use his ID to send him popularity gifts as well as friend requests. SaumRaj's ID in the popular BR title is - 525083205.

Fans can also search for the pro player using his in-game name (IGN) - SGxSaumRaj117.

Seasonal stats and rank

SaumRaj is the in-game leader for Skylightz Gaming. Hence, he has regularly featured in multiple Tier-1 tournaments and scrims for a long time.

He only plays classic matches when livestreaming the game on YouTube. During the previous season, he had pushed his rank to the Ace Master tier. In the newly re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, he has already reached the Diamond I tier, garnering 3688 points.

Snippet showing BGMI star SaumRaj's stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

SaumRaj has only played 28 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, together with his squad, he has emerged victorious in just 3 of those matches and reached the top ten in 14 matches.

SaumRaj has managed to deal a total of 43905.5 damage with an average damage of 1568.1. Furthermore, he has maintained a staggering F/D ratio of 9.32 and has outclassed 261 enemies.

The pro player's head-tracing skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 14.9. He also has an average survival time of 11.2 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 16.9.

SaumRaj's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 32 finishes with 4025 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: SaumRaj's stats were recorded at the time of writing and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

SaumRaj joined Skylightz Gaming after the advent of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The transfer saw SaumRaj emerging as one of the highest-paid BGMI players in the Indian esports community.

Furthermore, the star athlete also owns a YouTube channel that currently has over 87.4K subscribers. Besides livestreaming, he has uploaded 85 videos of the game to date.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Saumya Raj earned between $21 - $339 in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. However, since he returned to streaming daily after a long absence, he also lost 400 subscribers in the same timeframe.

Note: Although multiple popular streamers (including SaumRaj) have been streaming BGMI on a daily basis, Indian gamers are advised against playing the title as it is currently suspended by the Indian government.

