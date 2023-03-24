"Myself, Aditya, and Scout are fixed": Sarang hints at BGMI star Scout's return to esports

On March 22, 2023, BGMI star and YouTuber Sarangajyoti "Sarang" Deka conducted a livestream on his YouTube channel where he played Battlegrounds Mobile India with his friends. During the broadcast, Sarang announced that Scout would soon be returning to the country's esports scenario.

Sarang stated that he would soon be joining Aditya and Scout as a permanent member of Team XSpark. Meanwhile, Syed and Darklord will be rotated based on the roster's requirements. Considering that Scout is one of the pioneers of mobile gaming in the country and boasts a massive following in the Battlegrounds Mobile India community, it's no surprise that Sarang's comments on Scout's comeback have accrued significant attention.

Timestamp: 5:08

Addressing this topic, Sarang's exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"Myself, Aditya, and Scout are fixed. The fourth will be Syed or Darklord."

BGMI pro Sarang cites the reason for Team XSpark's mediocre perfomances in recent scrims

During the same livestream, Sarang explained why Team XSpark has been unable to perform as per fans' expectations. In his response, Sarang assured fans of Team XSpark that the roster would most likely showcase good performances in the near future.

According to him, the team was only formed recently and lacked proper synergy, which was a major reason for its downfall. Furthermore, Aditya's sickness negatively impacted the team's results in the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India esports scrims as well.

He further stated that once Aditya returns to playing with the team regularly, fans will be able to see their favorite team enjoying much better results. His exact statements were (translated from Hindi):

"We will be able to showcase good performances soon. The team is new and on top of that, the entire team is not even playing together. Aditya is sick. Once he starts playing regularly, you guys will get to see great outings from us. Moreover, it takes time to build a synergy."

Next up, the BGMI star spoke about having no fixed drop locations. He stated that Team XSpark would have dynamic drop locations, which will change based on the maps and plane routes. Despite Sarang being quite positive and confident about BGMI's return, the popular battle royale title is yet to officially return to the digital storefronts of Apple and Google.

Fans of BGMI and Team XSpark all across the country are eagerly waiting for the game to be re-listed in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It remains to be seen how Scout, Sarang, and the rest of Team XSpark's members will perform in any upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournaments and scrims.

