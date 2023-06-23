Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup 2023 League Day 3: Overall scoreboard, overview, and more 

Gujarat Tiggers has moved up to the first rank with 89 points after Day 3 of the Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup League. 7SEA Esports also had a steady run today, propelling them to the second spot with 87 points in their eight games. Team Soul scored only 18 points in their last four games and dropped to third position with 85 points in 10 matches.

Gods Reign struggled on Friday, so they slipped from first to fifth rank with 78 points. Blind Esports, who only played two games on Day 3, ranked sixth with 76 points. Team GodLike also lost their pace in their last few games and claimed the 13th spot with 57 points.

Day 4 highlights of BGMI Champions Cup League

Gujarat Tigers, playing aggressively, took control of the first game with 15 eliminations. They fought wisely in the end circle to clinch their first Chicken Dinner. GodLike Esports accumulated 11 points after making some minor mistakes in the eighth zone. Team Soul and Global Esports had a terrible start, failing to collect any points in this battle.

7SEA Esports presented a stunning show throughout the second match, conquering a 13-kill victory. Gujarat Tigers put up another terrific performance to gain 21 points thanks to AJ’s eight kills. Team Veterans, created by Regaltos, collected 13 points, while Team Soul secured seven points to their name.

BGMI Champions Cup League overall leaderboard after Day 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Revenant Esports showcased their superiority in the third round as the Sensei-led BGMI lineup registered a massive 17-kill Chicken Dinner. Big Brother Esports and Genxfm earned 13 and 11 points, respectively. Team Soul again played patiently to secure 11 points, while Orangutan took nine finishes while playing fiercely.

Team Veterans today ensured their first victory with seven kills in the fourth match. However, Orangutan continued their aggressive attack in this game as well, grabbing 12 eliminations and amassing 18 points. Big Brother also had a strong play as they accumulated 14 points, of which 13 came from frags.

OR Esports took an amazing 11-kill win in the fifth game. While True Rippers, who recently added Viru to the BGMI squad, garnered 12 points. Gods Reign and Team XSpark could not take a single point in this clash.

TWM, an underdog unit, conquered the sixth encounter with six kills. However, Big Brother Esports grabbed everyone’s eyes as they acquired 16 points with the help of 11 finishes.

