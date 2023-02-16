"Obviously, I will be in Team SouL": Hector on being a part of his current team after BGMI's comeback

On February 15, popular Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports athlete Sohail "Hector" Shaikh organized a livestream where he played New State Mobile and discussed several topics. During the broadcast, he responded to a subscriber who asked him about his stance on staying with Team SouL once BGMI returns.

Currently a part of Team Grind, Hector said he would continue to be a part of the main Team SouL roster after Battlegrounds Mobile India makes its comeback. He added that the lineup would then consist of five players. However, he will still play New State Mobile whenever he gets a chance.

His exact words were:

"Obviously, I will be in Team SouL. It will be a five-man lineup after the game returns."

"The game is coming, guys": Renowned player Hector when asked about BGMI's return to Indian digital storefronts

Hector revealed that if he joins any New State Mobile esports organization, he will join a big one that might not keep a lineup for the game once BGMI makes its comeback. According to him, he will be under a contract with several clauses. This includes one that says the deal will be valid until Battlegrounds Mobile India is available.

Timestamp: 1:50

He said:

"If I join an org under contract, it will be a big org. Why will that org keep its New State Mobile lineup when Battlegrounds Mobile India makes its comeback? There are very few chances of that happening. Moreover, my contract will remain valid until BGMI makes its return. There will be multiple clauses. I am not dumb. I can add as many clauses as I want."

Later in the livestream, Hector was asked to give his fans information about Battlegrounds Mobile India's return. In reply, the streamer said he heard that the game is returning soon.

Sensei, who was playing alongside Hector, jokingly said that the title will return on February 17. Hector responded by saying that this was not true. However, he reiterated that the game will be back soon.

Hector's exact words were:

"Good question. From what I have heard, the game is coming, guys. Maybe not in the coming days, but as far as I know, it will return soon."

The wait for Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback continues. It remains to be seen when the title will finally reappear on Indian digital storefronts.

