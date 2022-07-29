"News around BGMI ban was super unexpected and came out of nowhere": Parichay "Paradox" Bansal, Revenant Esports

The BGMI ban came as a nasty shock to mobile gamers in India. The decision was heavily criticized on social media, and the esports scenario of the battle royale game in the country is currently at stake.

The exact cause of the ban is still unknown. Still, many people think it has been banned after a non-government organization, PRAHAR, requested the Indian government to ban the game as a sixteen-year-old boy murdered his mother when she asked him not to play it.

The ban will have an adverse effect on the BGMI esports players of the country. One such player, Parichay "Paradox" Bansal, the in-game leader of the BGMI roster of Revenant Esports, opened up about the consequences of the ban, the jeopardy of the esports scene in the country, and more.

Paradox shares thoughts about BGMI ban and consequences

Here is what Paradox had to say about the ban of one of the most popular battle royale games in India:

Q. What are your thoughts about the BGMI ban? How will it affect the mobile gaming scenario in India?

Paradox: The news around the ban was super unexpected and came out of nowhere! Recently, esports was televised for the first time and broke loads of viewership records.

Mobile gaming was helping esports in a significant way as many new endemic and non-endemic brands were getting affiliated with esports. If BGMI gets banned, it might scare the brands into investing in the esports market.

Q. How will it affect foreign investors as Krafton had invested millions just to face this?

Paradox: It will affect foreign investors greatly as they have given a lot of time, effort, and money to the industry's growth. Many foreign brands were also looking forward to investing in Indian esports but will now probably back off due to the strict policies in the country.

Q. Should the decision be fought, and how should the community look to challenge it? What should be done?

Paradox: I think the decision should be fought, and the community should unite and choose a single speaker to explain the pros and cons of the game. The speaker must be good and should highlight how it can help create jobs and also help the economy during a down phase.

The title also helped many people deal with stress and anxiety during the Covid-19 phase. This can be done through platforms like Twitter.

Q. What comes next after the ban?

Paradox: Many aspiring esports athletes will give up on gaming, and a lot of good players will shift to content creation. BGMI getting banned will affect viewership of esports, and competitive gaming in India might go back many years. Many brands that were getting involved with esports will never think about getting on the scene again.

