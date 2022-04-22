Penta BGMI Invitational: Teams, format, schedule, and where to watch 

In the next few months, BGMI teams will participate in two official tournaments. Amidst the packed schedule, gaming and esports organization, Penta Esports, announced a BGMI event called the ‘Penta Invitational.' The event is scheduled in two stages from 26 April to 25 May.
Format of the tournament
The Penta BGMI Invitational event will be played in two stages - leagues and finals. The first stage will be played in a round-robin format on 26 - 27 April and 3 May with over five matches daily.
The top 16 teams will advance to the finals while the bottom eight will be eliminated.
The Finals will be a six-day affair on 4, 10, 17, 18, 24, and 25 May. 30 matches will be played, with five matches being played daily. The team with the cumulative highest points will be crowned as champions.
Invited teams in the BGMI invitational
1. Godlike Esports
2. Reckoning Esports
3. Enigma Gaming
4. Team XO
5. Global Esports
6. Chemin Esports
7. TSM
8. 7sea Esports
9. Team 8bit
10. Hyderabad Hydras
11. Team Enigma Forever
12. Skylightz Gaming
13. Orangutan Gaming
14. Orange Rock Esports
15. Team iNSANE Esports
16. Revenge Esports
17. Team Celtz
18. Team Blind
19. Hydra Esports.
20. Entity gaming
21. Nigma Galaxy
22. Rivalry Esports
23. Marcos Gaming
24. Revenant Esports
Streaming details and prize pool distribution
The BGMI tournament will be an online affair and will be live-streamed on Penta Esports Youtube channel/Loco and Facebook from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM IST.
It also features a prize pool of ₹20 Lakhs. The winner will take home half, which is ₹10,00,000 while the runners-up will get ₹6,00,000 and ₹3,00,000 respectively. Top Fragger will also get a cash reward of ₹1,00,000.
Orangutan, who recently won BMOC The Grind event, will look to continue their winning run while GodLike will hope to regain their domination as the team has faltered in the last few months.
It's always refreshing to see established teams face off against one another. It will also be interesting to see if teams will use the same strategy here as in BMOC or not.