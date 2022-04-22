Penta BGMI Invitational: Teams, format, schedule, and where to watch 

In the next few months, BGMI teams will participate in two official tournaments. Amidst the packed schedule, gaming and esports organization, Penta Esports, announced a BGMI event called the ‘Penta Invitational.' The event is scheduled in two stages from 26 April to 25 May.

Format of the tournament

The Penta BGMI Invitational event will be played in two stages - leagues and finals. The first stage will be played in a round-robin format on 26 - 27 April and 3 May with over five matches daily.

The top 16 teams will advance to the finals while the bottom eight will be eliminated.

The Finals will be a six-day affair on 4, 10, 17, 18, 24, and 25 May. 30 matches will be played, with five matches being played daily. The team with the cumulative highest points will be crowned as champions.

Invited teams in the BGMI invitational

1. Godlike Esports

2. Reckoning Esports

3. Enigma Gaming

4. Team XO

5. Global Esports

6. Chemin Esports

7. TSM

8. 7sea Esports

9. Team 8bit

10. Hyderabad Hydras

11. Team Enigma Forever

12. Skylightz Gaming

13. Orangutan Gaming

14. Orange Rock Esports

15. Team iNSANE Esports

16. Revenge Esports

17. Team Celtz

18. Team Blind

19. Hydra Esports.

20. Entity gaming

21. Nigma Galaxy

22. Rivalry Esports

23. Marcos Gaming

24. Revenant Esports

Streaming details and prize pool distribution

The BGMI tournament will be an online affair and will be live-streamed on Penta Esports Youtube channel/Loco and Facebook from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM IST.

It also features a prize pool of ₹20 Lakhs. The winner will take home half, which is ₹10,00,000 while the runners-up will get ₹6,00,000 and ₹3,00,000 respectively. Top Fragger will also get a cash reward of ₹1,00,000.

Orangutan, who recently won BMOC The Grind event, will look to continue their winning run while GodLike will hope to regain their domination as the team has faltered in the last few months.

It's always refreshing to see established teams face off against one another. It will also be interesting to see if teams will use the same strategy here as in BMOC or not.

