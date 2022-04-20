BMOC Online Qualifiers to kick off on 21 April

The second stage, i.e., Online Qualifiers, of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC), the first official event of the BGMI in 2022, will begin tomorrow. The stage will be played in four rounds from 21 April to 15 May.

BMOC Online Qualifiers format

The 512 best teams will compete in the first round, which will take place from Thursday, 21 April, through Sunday, 24 April. These sides were chosen from the in-game qualifiers earlier this month.

Online Qualifiers format (Image via BGMI official website)

The teams will be seeded into 32 groups, with each group playing five games. The top eight teams from each group (256 teams in total) will advance to the next round, while the rest will be eliminated.

Round 2 is scheduled from 27 April to 30 April and will follow the same format as round 1. The top four teams from each group (64 teams in total) will move to the next round.

The third round will see qualified teams competing once again from 5 May to 8 May. The sides will be divided into four different groups, and each group will play six matches on various dates. The top eight from each group will move to the ultimate round.

Round 4 will be the last and decisive BMOC round scheduled from 12 May to 15 May. It will bring 32 seasoned teams invited to compete along with 32 top sides in round three.

The top 24 sides from this fierce battle will move to the Pro Series, while the remaining 40 will be eliminated.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) is the biggest ever competition in Indian esports history, with a two-crore INR prize pool.

The event will be played in two stages: league and finals. The league stages are scheduled from 19 May to 5 June. The top 24 qualified teams will be divided into three groups, and each side will play a set of 24 matches in a round-robin format.

The top 16 squads with the highest cumulative points will move towards the final frontier.

The Grand Finals will be held from 9 to 12 June, with teams competing in a total of 24 matches spread across three classic maps.

