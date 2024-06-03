Revenant, Blind, Team Forever, and Team Zero eliminated from BGIS 2024

Many top-tier teams like Revenant, Blind, Team Forever, and Team Zero have been knocked out of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024. These clubs couldn't produce the required results to qualify for the Semifinals during the Wildcard phase. Out of the total 64 teams, 48 were eliminated from the competition, while the top 16 have reached the next phase.

Popular organizations like Team Soul, Carnival, Entity, and GodLike were in the top 16 of the overall rankings in the Wildcard. They will now meet the top 16 of Round 4 in the Semifinals Week 1, which will be held from June 6 to 9. In total, 32 teams will collide against each other to advance to the Grand Finals.

Several experienced teams face elimination from BGIS 2024

Big Brother Esports, who was the runner-up of the previous edition, failed to perform well in the Wildcard and came 18th in the overall rankings. However, the team fell short by a single point to qualify for the Semifinals. Medal Esports, led by Paradox, also struggled there and ended up in 21st rank. Gujarat Tigers and K9 Squad, which feature veteran players, finished 22nd and 24th in the overall standings.

Team Zero was 28th in the table after their disappointing run. The lineup, led by Scoutop, had a promising performance in the initial phases of the BGIS, but they stumbled in the Wildcard. WSB Gaming, who was in great form in the past few tournaments, lost their rhythm and came 29th in the leaderboard.

Blind Esports, who signed the former Team Insane's roster, held 31st in the Wildcard. The Aadi-led roster had a poor run in their last three matches as they added only five points to their tally. Team Forever, led by Owais, had a terrific start to their BGIS campaign but they stumbled in both the fourth round and wildcard phases of the tournament. The squad ranked 32nd in the wildcard and faced elimination from the contest.

Revenant Esports, a renowned lineup, had a horrendous run in the wildcard. The Sensei-led squad secured the 39th position with 27 points in their six matches. The club didn't live up to their fans' expectations and ended their BGIS journey on a poor note. They had entered the event on a strong as the lineup claimed first rank in the Grind event but couldn't deliver the same outcome in the India Series 2024