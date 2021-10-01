Rivalry Esports wins THUG BGMI Invitational Season 3

The third season of the five-day-long THUG BGMI Invitational came to an end today. The tournament featured a handsome prize pool of INR 3,00,000. After 15 matches of intense action, Rivalry Esports was crowned champions.

The team played consistently across all days and ended up with 165 points and 62 finishes. Rivalry was awarded the top prize of INR 1,40,000.

GodLike Esports, too, performed exceptionally in this event, securing the most finishes. The team ended second with 156 points and 86 finishes and was awarded INR 80,000.

THUG BGMI Invitational Season 3 overall standings

GodLike secure second place in THUG BGMI Invitational S3

Global Esports, a team that had managed to secure the top spot with a decent lead at the end of Day 3, had two horrendous days back to back as they only managed a total of 11 points in 6 matches. However, through great performances in the initial two days, the team managed a third-place finish, notching 152 points and 61 finishes.

Overall standings of THUG BGMI Invitational S3 (bottom ten)

AqunaNox from TSM was awarded the MVP of the competition gong as he secured a total of 29 finishes in 15 matches. He took home a prize of INR 30,000.

Akshat from 8Bit, who has been in top form, recently performed exceptionally well in this event, too, securing the second spot in the top fraggers list with 29 finishes.

Neyoo and DeltaPG from GodLike Esports and Rivalry Esports, respectively, finished in the third and fourth spots, helping their teams secure the top points. The players had 23 and 22 finishes each.

Also Read

Among other top-performing teams was Orangutan Gaming. Having recently gotten acquired, the side performed exceptionally well to finish fourth. Marcos Gaming and OR Esports also played decently to finish in the fifth and the sixth spots.

Among the popular teams among the fans, Hydra Official and Team Soul had forgettable runs as they finished 17th and 19th, respectively. The teams would look to return to the drawing board, learn from their mistakes and rectify them in the upcoming BGMI tournaments.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far