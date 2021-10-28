Sachin Tendulkar poses with BGMI stars MortaL and Dynamo in latest post

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently tweeted a picture with BGMI star players, sending battle royale fans into a frenzy. In a country, where esports is still frowned upon as a profession, this powerful move by the legendary cricketer is a motivation for all who are struggling to establish their name in this business.

BGMI has gained massive popularity ever since its release. Players who were into PUBG Mobile before it got banned embrace the game whole-heartedly. Subsequently, the number of streamers and content creators grew by leaps and bounds.

Many of these gamers have taken to YouTube and other streaming platforms to showcase their talent in gaming.

Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet featuring BGMI players

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Just a few people who love to play...a lot!😋 Just a few people who love to play...a lot!😋 https://t.co/SHlaHYie26

The two famous BGMI players, Naman “MortaL” Mathur and Aadii “Dynamo” Sawant, were featured in the now famous post. The CEO of JetSythesys, Rajan Nivani, was also present alongside the two popular gamers.

Tendulkar’s tweet has received over 13K likes and 120 comments. Subsequently, it has been retweeted more than 600 times.

MortaL

MortaL @Mortal04907880



I will inherit Sachin Sir’s ‘will’ to have fit gamers 🇮🇳🙌🏻❤️ Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Just a few people who love to play...a lot!😋 Just a few people who love to play...a lot!😋 https://t.co/SHlaHYie26 Im speechless. 😭I will inherit Sachin Sir’s ‘will’ to have fit gamers 🇮🇳🙌🏻❤️ twitter.com/sachin_rt/stat… Im speechless. 😭I will inherit Sachin Sir’s ‘will’ to have fit gamers 🇮🇳🙌🏻❤️ twitter.com/sachin_rt/stat…

MortaL is one of the most celebrated streamers in India. Notably, he has been nominated for the Streamer of the Year category in the Esports Awards 2021. Following Tendulkar's heartfelt message, the streamer shared the tweet expressing his gratitude towards the cricket legend.

Dynamo

Aadii “Dynamo” Sawant (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dynamo is also a popular streamer, and his YouTube channel, Dynamo Gaming, has nearly 10 million subscribers. He livestreams BGMI matches and uploads fun videos from time to time.

Rajan Nivani

Mr. Nivani’s company, JetSynthesys, has a special division called #JetPlay which helps to innovate and pioneer mobile, console, and VR gaming. He is a gaming enthusiast who also shared the famous tweet, stating that age has nothing to do with one's success in the industry.

The number of hackers in BGMI has been growing in the recent past and many popular gamers, including MortaL, have opined on it. Suffice to say, the popular streamer has been quite vocal about his disdain towards this phenomenon.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul