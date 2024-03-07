Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Finals Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Blind Esports dethroned Team Soul from the prime position with 143 points after Day 3 of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Finals. The Aadi-led squad secured three Chicken Dinners and 84 eliminations in 18 matches. Team Soul slipped to second place with 141 points. WSB Gaming and Revenant Esports held third and fourth places with 132 and 120 points, respectively.

Medal Esports acquired fifth spot with 116 points, followed by Orangutan Gaming with 111 points. Team Tamilas stand at eighth position with 101 points. Team XSpark have accumulated 100 points and rank ninth in the table. Entity Gaming, who had a strong run in the Semifinals, came 11th after Day 3.

Chemin and Dragon Esports were 12th and 13th with 95 and 86 points, respectively. Aerobotz took 14th rank with 74 point. Reckoning Esports scored only 43 points and finished 16th in the overall standings.

Day 3 overview of Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Finals

Match 13 - Erangel

Medal Esports kicked off the third day with a commendable 20-point victory in the first game. Revenant and Windgod captured 15 and 14 points, respectively. Team XSpark seized eight points to their name. Team Tamilas lost their initial fight and failed to collect any points in this encounter.

Match 14 - Miramar

Drigger’s six kills helped Orangutan clinch a 24-point Chicken Dinner in the second match. Entity Gaming gave their best and earned 12 points, while Blind Esports snatched 10 important points in this round. Team Soul were knocked out earlier with one point.

Match 15 - Sanhok

Revenant Esports achieved a massive 26-point victory thanks to their BGMI pro Aquanox’s eight kills. Team Soul displayed their fabulous rotations and earned 12 points. WSB Gaming struggled in the last few circles but managed 10 points.

Match 16 - Vikendi

WSB Gaming went on to play aggressively and claimed 30 points, including 24 eliminations. However, they lost their last fight to Medal Esports, who clinched a 18-point Chicken Dinner in this encounter. Blind and Team Tamilas took seven points each. BGMI rising star WSB Arman alone picked up nine kills.

Match 17 - Miramar

WSB Gaming once again showed their superiority and won the match with 16 points. Dragon Esports garnered 13 points, while Blind and CS Esports scored 10: points each. Medal, Reckoning, and Team Tamilas were eliminated with no points.

Match 18 - Erangel

Hydra Official fought amazingly in the last few circles and ended the third day with a mammoth 26-point Chicken Dinner. Team XSpark were also impressive throughout the match and took 16 points, while WSB grabbed 10 points in the last game of the BGMI Champions Finals Day 3.