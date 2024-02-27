Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024: Groups, dates, format, and how to watch 

The Semifinals of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 will be from February 28 to March 4. This phase will see 24 clubs fight for the 16 spots in the Grand Finals. They will collide with each other for a total cash prize of ₹10 lakh. The organizer recently conducted the Quarterfinals, where 32 teams competed for 18 slots in this Semifinals. Meanwhile, the remaining six clubs have been offered a direct spot here.

Skyesports has seeded these 24 teams equally into three groups for this stage. They will go against each other in a robin structure across six days, with the top 16 from the overall points table advancing to the Finals. It is also a great opportunity for these teams to boost their confidence ahead of the upcoming BGIS 2024.

Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals groups

These 24 squads will participate in the Semifinals;

Group A

Gods Reign Blind eSports Orangutan TeamXSpark Entity Medal Esports BIG BROTHER ESPORTS WindGod Esports

Group B

Team SouL Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming Hydra Dragon Esports Aerobotz Esports Reckoning Esports Bot Army

Group C

GodLike Esports Team Tamilas OREsports WSB Gaming CS Esports Marcos Gaming 8Bit Chemin Esports

How to watch

Skyesports will broadcast this competition live exclusively on its YouTube channel at 1:00 pm. Six matches are scheduled to be held daily in the Semifinals. These matches will be played across four BGMI maps: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi

The recent few tournaments saw a significant rise of Entity Gaming as the Saumraj-led squad has put top-notch performances there. The skilled lineup recently registered their astonishing win in the ESL Pro Series 2024 and the iQOO Pro Series. Their focus will now be to continue their winning streak in the Skyesports Champions Series.

Team Soul has played well in their previous events and earned a respectable spot there. After signing the winning roster of the BMPS in January 2024, the club grabbed second place in the ESL BGMI Pro Series and the iQOO Pro Series. Their target will be to earn a similar outcome in this event.

GodLike Esports, with their new addition Apollo, will endeavor to achieve a podium in the Skyesports Champions Series. Orangutan, Revenant, and Gods Reign will also be top teams to watch out for in this tournament. Team XSpark will play under their new IGL Shadow for the first time in this BGMI event.