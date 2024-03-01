Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals Day 3: Overall standings, summary, and more

Half of the total matches in Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals are over, and Team Tamilas are in the dominant spot with 128 points. They amassed 128 points with the help of 59 finishes and four Chicken Dinners in their 12 matches. Entity Gaming has occupied second place with 107 points, including 63 kills.

The third spot has been secured by Dragon Esports with 105 points after Day 3. Orangutan and Team Soul are fourth and fifth with 88 and 87 points, respectively. Revenant has accumulated 83 points and held seventh rank. GodLike Esports have come in 13th with 65 points.

Team XSpark, led by Shadow, are ranked 16th with 57 points. Hydra Official and Chemin Esports have collected 44 and 39 points, respectively. Marcos Gaming are in 24th position with 32 points.

Day 3 results of Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals

Match 13 - Erangel

Revenant Esports put on a phenomenal performance in the first round of Day 3 to secure a 13-point Chicken Dinner. Their star, Fierce, eliminated six enemies in this match. Hydra Official and OR gained 11 and 10 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Team Tamilas and 8Bit acquired eight points each.

Match 14 - Miramar

Team XSpark displayed excellent moves in the second encounter and ensured 15 points. However, Team Tamilas were the winners of this match with 13 points. Blind Esports also garnered 15 points, including 10 kills. Team 8Bit and Orangutan took 10 points each.

Expand Tweet

Match 15 - Sanhok

Enigma Gaming clinched a 13-point Chicken Dinner. GodLike Esports performed brilliantly and captured 14 points. Reckoning grabbed 10 points, six of which came from frags. Team Tamilas were eliminated with only one point.

Expand Tweet

Match 16 - Vikendi

Dragon Esports dominated the Vikendi match of Day 3 and seized a mammoth 20-point Chicken Dinner. Gods Reign earned 11 important points, while Big Brother added 10 points to their account.

Match 17 - Miramar

Medal Esports sealed a 23-point victory in the second last game of Day 3. Their BGMI veteran, Paradox, clinched seven kills. Hydra and Windgod scored 11 points each, while Team XSpark and Entity got nine points apiece.

Expand Tweet

Match 18 - Erangel

Blind Esports won a 20-point Chicken Dinner in the day's final battle. Big Brother, OR, and Team Tamilas picked up 16, 12, and 10 points, respectively. Two experienced BGMI squads, Team XSpark and Entity, were knocked out earlier with no points.