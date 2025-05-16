Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall points table and summary 

Day 1 of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 Grand Finals took place on May 16, 2025. Vasista Esports, led by Hector, topped the scoreboard with 59 points and one Chicken Dinner. Blitz Esports followed in second place, with 59 points. True Rippers, led by Jelly, finished third with 50 points and one Chicken Dinner, while Team 8Bit claimed fourth place with 48 points.

Cincinnati Kids and 4Merical were fifth and sixth, respectively. Team Versatile had an average start to the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 Grand Finals stage, ranking seventh with 41 points after Day 1. Autobotz ensured eighth place with 40 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Team Soul, led by Manya, stumbled on Day 1 and came 10th with 32 points and one Chicken Dinner. Alibaba and Wyld Fangs were 11th and 12th, respectively. Money Makerz, led by ClutchGod, came 15th with 21 points, while Inferno was 16th with only 15 points.

Day 1 highlights of Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 Grand Finals

Match 1 - Erangel

Rivalry x NRI came out victorious in the opening match of the finals with 22 points. Their rising star Chandan claimed eight kills on his own. Autobotz, 8Bit, and Blitz collected 16, 13, and 10 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

Vasista Esports secured a huge 24-point Chicken Dinner thanks to Furry’s seven kills. Blitz added seven points to its name, while Cincinnati Kids and Inferno Squad accumulated seven points each. Versatile, 4Mericals, and 8Bit grabbed six points each.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Team Soul won the third match with 12 points, while Vasista Esports managed to score 17 points. The latter's BGMI star, Furry, played well once again and claimed five eliminations. 4Mericals and Blitz earned 11 points each.

Match 4 - Erangel

Team 8Bit achieved a 19-point Chicken Dinner in this match, while Team Versatile scored 15 points (including nine eliminations). Blitz and 4Merical Esports managed 10 points each. Cincinnati Kids and Wyld Fangs each got seven points, while Team Soul and Alibaba Raiders grabbed six points each.

Match 5 - Miramar

True Rippers scored an 18-point victory in the fifth game. Vasista Esports and Alibaba Raiders achieved 15 points each in this match. Team Versatile, led by Saumraj, scored nine points, while LEFP and Aurrobotz claimed eight points each.

Match 6 - Erangel

Cincinnati Kids emerged victorious with 20 points in the sixth match. The team's BGMI pro, Mighty, was its star performer with six kills. Blitz and Autobotz acquired 14 and 10 points, respectively. Alibaba Raiders, Versatile, and Vasista were eliminated early from the last match of Day 1.

