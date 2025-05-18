Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

Hector-led Vasista Esports remained in the top spot after Day 2 of the Skyesports Championship 2025 Grand Finals. The squad has grabbed 120 points and three Chicken Dinners in their 12 matches. Autobotz Esports moved up to second place with 95 points and one Chicken Dinner. Wyld Fangs was third with 95 points and one Chicken Dinner. Blitz Esports slipped to fourth with 91 points.

Team Soul improved their performances on Day 2 and jumped to fifth rank with 83 points and two Chicken Dinners. True Rippers fell to sixth place with 75 points after their poor run on Saturday. 4Merical and LEFL scored 73 and 64 points, respectively. Team Versatile slipped to 14th spot with 52 points. Gods Reign came 16th with 37 points.

The third and final day of the BGMI Championship 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, May 18, 2025. The Finals are being held in the Smash Rule format. The tournament is being broadcast live on Skyesports's YouTube channel.

Day 2 summary of Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 Finals

Match 7 - Erangel

Vasista Esports clinched the first match of Day 2 with 17 points. Autobotz played aggressively and ensured 19 important points, including 13 finishes. Wyld Fangs and Money Makerz collected 13 points each. Team Soul, Versatile, and Rivalry didn’t score a single point.

Match 8 - Miramar

Wyld Fnags earned a huge 24-point Chicken Dinner. Blitz and LEFP grabbed 13 and 10 points for their respective names. Inferno scored nine points, while Vasista and Team Soul acquired seven points each.

Match 9 - Sanhok

Team Soul achieved a brilliant 18-point victory in this Sanhok battle. Blitz accumulated 15 points with the help of nine eliminations. Vasista claimed 13 important points, while Cincinnati Kids earned eight points.

Match 10 - Erangel

LEFP emerged victorious with 18 points. True Rippers also performed well after two consecutive poor games. The team secured 14 points. Inferno and Wyld Fangs plundered 10 points each. 4Mercial and Soul took eight and seven points, respectively.

Match 11 - Miramar

Autobotz conquered a 15-point Chicken Dinner. Wyld Fangs garnered 19 points, including 13 kills. Team Soul managed 10 points. Alibaba Raiders and Rivalry secured nine points each. Vasista Esports was eliminated earlier without a single point.

Match 12 - Erangel

Vasista Esports won their third Chicken Dinner of the Skyesports Championship BGMI finals with 18 points. Inferno and Autobotz scored 14 and 13 points, respectively. Team Soul claimed nine points, while 4Merical and Verstaile grabbed seven points each.

