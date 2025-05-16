Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 Grand Finals: Teams, headstart points, prize pool, and how to watch

The Grand Finals of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 are all set to be hosted from May 16-18. A total of 16 teams will compete for the trophy. These squads progressed through the Sky Surge stage to collect their headstart points on May 15. The Finale was initially planned to be played offline in Bangalore but it will now be held online.

The Grand Finals will adhere to the Smash Rule (Sky Champ Rule). Initially, the prize pool of this BGMI event was ₹40 lakh, but Skyesports has reduced it to ₹15 lakh. The top eight teams from the Upper Bracket Finals and LCQ will compete in this high-octane finale.

Qualified teams for Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 Finals

Here are the finalists and their headstart points:

True Rippers - 10 points Team Soul - 7 points Team Versatile - 6 points Gods Reign - 5 points Wyld Fangs - 4 points Team 8Bit - 3 points Rising Inferno Esports - 2 points Blitz Esports - 1 point Autobotz Esports - 1 point Learn From Past - 1 point 4Merical Esports - 1 point Money Makerz - 1 point Cincinnati Kids - 0 points Vasista Esports - 0 points Rivalry x NRI - 0 points Alibaba Raiders - 0 points

How to watch

The BGMI Grand Finals will be broadcast live on the Skyesports’ YouTube channel from 1 pm IST. Each day of the finale will feature a total of six matches across three maps.

Here is the map rotation for each day:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

True Rippers, led by Jelly, topped the overall standings of the Sky Surge stage and earned 10 headstart points. Team Soul, which recently signed BGMI stars Goblin and LEGIT, has performed well in the previous two stages of the event. Team Versatile, meanwhile, recently conquered the BGIS 2025 and will arrive as one of the top squads to watch out for in the Grand Finals.

Gods Reign had a disappointing run in the BGIS 2025. However, the Detro-led squad performed brilliantly in the LCQ and will aim to do better in the Skyesports Championship finals. Alibaba Raiders and 4Merical Esports also excelled in the LCQ but faced challenges in the Sky Surge stage.

Vasista emerged as the top performer of the Upper Bracket finals but failed to remain consistent in the LCQ. Money Makerz, Cincinnati Kids, and Learn Form Past were impressive in the Upper Bracket finals.

