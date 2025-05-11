Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 LCQ Day 1: Overall standings and summary 

Day 1 of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 LCQ was played on May 10. 4Merical Esports came out on top with 64 points and two Chicken Dinners, while Gods Reign, led by Destro, sat second with 51 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Versatile, the BGIS 2025 Champions, settled for third with 45 points despite not winning any games on the opening day.

Team Soul bounced back in the LCQ after an average performance in the Upper Bracket. The Manya-led squad secured fourth position with 45 points, including 36 eliminations. Down in fifth, Rivalry x NRI finished with 41 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Popular BGMI teams like Orangutan, Revenant XSpark, GodLike, and 8Bit had a slow start to the LCQ, remaining rooted to the bottom eight of the standings. These squads will look to improve their ranking in the remaining 18 matches of the stage. The top eight teams will grab their seats in the Grand Finals.

Day 1 overview of Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 LCQ

Match 1 - Erangel

Rivalry kicked off their LCQ campaign with an 18-point Chicken Dinner, with Venom Gaming and Versatile earning 13 and 12 points, respectively. Meanwhile, 4Merical Esports scored 10 points. GodLike, 8Bit, and Soul were eliminated earlier from the first game.

Match 2 - Miramar

4Merical emerged victorious in the second encounter with 16 points. Team Soul also had a great run, adding 18 important points to its tally. Moving down, 4Ever claimed 14 points with the help of eight eliminations.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Rivalry won its second Chicken Dinner of the LCQ with 18 points, while Orangutan and Likitha collected 11 apiece. Team Soul added 10 points to its tally.

Match 4 - Erangel

Alibaba Raiders clinched the fourth game with 23 points, thanks to the eight kills posted by BGMI star JD Gaming. Gods Reign looked impressive and earned 13 points. Original Gangsters accumulated 10 points, while 4Ever and Soul scored nine each.

Match 5 - Miramar

4Merical Esports notched up a brilliant 22-point Chicken Dinner. Behind it, Team Versatile, GodLike, and Original Gangsters secured 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively. Team Soul garnered seven points, including five eliminations.

Match 6 - Erangel

Gods Reign registered a 21-point victory in the sixth encounter, while Team Versatile and Revenant XSpark grabbed 14 and 12 points, respectively. Likitha earned nine points, while 4Merical scored seven. GodLike, Genesis, and Blitz accumulated six points each.

