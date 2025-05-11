Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 LCQ Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 2 of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 LCQ wrapped up on May 11, 2025. 4Merical Esports remained in the top spot in the overall standings with 117 points and three Chicken Dinners. Alibaba Raiders took the second place with 93 points and three Chicken Dinners. Gods Reign and Blitz have accumulated 87 points each after 12 matches of the stage.

Fan favourite Team Soul ranked fifth with 86 points despite not winning any matches. Team Versatile and 4 Ever were seventh and eighth, respectively. Rivalry x NRI slipped to eighth spot with 65 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team 8Bit moved up to 11th with 53 points.

GodLike came 14th with 47 points. Revenant XSpark and Orangutan were 15th and 16th with 40 and 35 points, respectively. These teams are hoping to showcase their improved performances in their remaining 12 matches and earn a spot in the Grand Finals. The bottom eight teams from the LCQ will face elimination from the Championship 2025.

Day 2 overview of Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 LCQ

Match 7 - Erangel

Rivalry emerged victorious with 14 points in the first game of Day 2. Team Versatile, led by Saumraj, secured 15 points with the help of 11 kills. 4Ever and Team Soul garnered 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 8 - Miramar

Team 8Bit clinched a 21-point Chicken Dinner thanks to Shayaan’s four kills. Gods Reign showcased an aggressive performance and grabbed 13 points. 4Merical and Blitz scored 10 points each. Alibaba took seven points, while GodLike and Original Gangsters collected five points each.

Match 9 - Sanhok

Blitz conquered a 17-point Chicken Dinner, while 4Ever scored 13 points, including eight kills. 4Merical and Original Gangsters accumulated 10 points each. Venom Gaming and Versatile also grabbed eight points each.

Match 10 - Erangel

4Merical earned their third Chicken Dinner of the LCQ with 20 points thanks to their BGMI pro DragonOP’s four kills. Genesis and Blitz ensured 13 points each. Gods Reign added 11 points to their name.

Match 11 - Miramar

Alibaba Raiders came out victorious with 17 points. Team 8Bit played aggressively and claimed 16 points, with their star BGMI player Mafia alone grabbing eight kills. Venom Gaming and Revenant XSpark scored eight points each.

Match 12 - Erangel

Alibaba Raiders won the last game of the day with 24 points. Team Soul played impressively as well and garnered 15 important points. Their new addition, Goblin, took seven kills. Blitz and GodLike achieved 13 and 10 points, respectively.

