Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 LCQ Day 3: Overall standings and overview

The third and penultimate day of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 LCQ was played on Monday, May 12. Alibaba Raiders jumped to first place in the overall standings with 154 points and four Chicken Dinners. Right on its heels, Gods Reign finished second with 138 points. 4Merical Esports slipped to third with 135 points, while Blitz and 4Ever stood fourth and fifth with 120 and 109 points, respectively.

Team Versatile fell to sixth spot with 109 points. Further down, Team Soul and Rivalry dropped to seventh and eighth with 101 and 100 points, respectively. Team 8Bit moved up to ninth with 98 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team GodLike had a nice outing on Day 3 and jumped to 11th with 88 points.

Orangutan and Revenant XSpark amassed 80 and 71 points, respectively, while Team Venom finished 16th with a meagre 65 points. These BGMI teams will try to excel in their remaining six encounters at the LCQ. The top eight BGMI squads from the overall leaderboard will earn their spot in the Grand Finals.

Day 3 highlights of Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 LCQ

Match 13 - Erangel

Orangutan notched up a huge 23-point Chicken Dinner in the first battle of Day 3. Team 8Bit played aggressively and amassed 13 points, while GodLike and Revenanat XSpark grabbed 10 apiece. 4Ever and Rivalry finished at eight points each.

Match 14 - Miramar

Gods Reign registered a brilliant 22-point victory thanks to its BGMI pro Justin’s seven kills. Blitz accrued 19 points and 13 kills, while Alibaba Raiders posted 14 crucial points on the table.

Match 15 - Sanhok

Team 8Bit emerged victorious with 20 points. The latest squad addition, Shayaan, single-handedly clinched eight kills. Likitha Esports and Alibaba Raiders achieved 15 and 12 points, respectively. Popular teams GodLike, Orangutan, and Soul scored a measly two points each.

Match 16 - Erangel

Alibaba Raiders won a massive 24-point Chicken Dinner, while Orangutan, led by Aaru, grabbed 18. Team Versatile and Likitha garnered 10 points each. GodLike finished the game with six points and six kills.

Match 17 - Miramar

Genesis Esports posted an impressive 20-point Chicken Dinner. GodLike and Rivalry also performed well, scoring 11 points apiece. Moving on, Revenant XSpark added 10 points to its name, while 8Bit and Gods Reign posted eight each.

Match 18 - Erangel

Gods Reign emerged victorious with 18 points. Not too far behind, Original Gangsters and Team Versatile collected 15 and 13 points, respectively. 4Ever and Likitha finished with nine points apiece, while Rivalry and GodLike claimed seven points each.

