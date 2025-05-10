Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 Upper and Lower Brackets: Overall standings and highlights

The Upper and Lower Brackets of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 have come to an end. The top eight teams from the Upper Bracket advanced to the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight moved to the Last Chance Qualifiers. The top eight teams from the Lower Bracket secured their spot in the Last Chance Qualifiers, while the bottom eight were eliminated from the tournament.

The Last Chance Qualifiers will be played from May 10 to 13, 2025, where 16 BGMI teams will fight for the remaining eight spots in the Grand Finals. Skyesports has also announced that the Grand Finals will now be held online due to the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

Overall points table of Upper and Lower Brackets of Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025

Upper Bracket

Vasista Esports – 229 points True Rippers – 160 points Learn From Past – 156 points Cincinnati Kids – 152 points Money Makerz – 147 points Inferno Squad – 141 points Wyld Fangs – 137 points Autobotz Esports – 136 points Venom Gaming – 134 points Team SouL – 131 points Blitz Esports – 121 points Gods Reign – 121 points Orangutan – 111 points Likitha Esports – 110 points 4EverxRedXRoss – 92 points GodLike Esports – 73 points

Lower Bracket

Revenant XSpark - 130 Points Team Versatile - 129 Points Original Gangster - 123 Points Rivalry NRI - 123 Points 4Merical Esports - 121 Points Genesis Esports - 121 Points 8Bit - 116 Points Alibaba Raiders - 111 Points GENXFM Esports - 106 Points Blind eSports - 95 Points K9 Esports - 93 Points Reckoning Esports - 89 Points Phoenix Esports - 79 Points WindGod Esports - 67 Points Myth Esports - 67 Points Aerobotz Esports - 58 Points

Vasista Esports, led by BGMI pro Hector, topped the overall standings in the Upper Bracket. True Rippers and Learn From Past also had a strong run in the stage, securing second and third places, respectively.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati Kids (led by Juicy) came fourth, while Money Makerz, led by ClutchGod, finished fifth. Inferno, Wyld Fangs, and Autobotz all managed to secure spots in the top eight as well as in the Finals.

Popular BGMI clubs like Team Soul, Gods Reign, Orangutan, and GodLike failed to make it into the top eight in the Upper Bracket. These teams will aim to improve their results in the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Revenant XSpark was phenomenal in the Lower Bracket, claiming first place. Team Versatile and Original Gangster came second and third in this bracket, respectively. 8Bit managed to finish seventh, followed by Alibaba Riders.

