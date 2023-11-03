Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 Finale Day 1 called off due to technical problems 

Day 1 of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 Finale has been postponed due to technical difficulties. The opening day was scheduled to begin at 1 pm on November 3. However, even after multiple attempts, the first match was unable to be started due to unforeseen circumstances. The Finale is being conducted at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bangalore

For this inconvenience, Skyesports apologized to fans and assured them that the event would resume on November 4. It stated:

"We regret to inform you that the Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Finals Day 1 has been called off due to technical difficulties at the venue. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience as our team works tirelessly to resolve these issues. Rest assured, we are committed to bringing back the best esports action for you, and we'll resume the BGMI action tomorrow."

Skyesports BGMI Championship Finale to resume on November 4

Expand Tweet

The Finale is expected to be underway on Thursday, November 4, from 1 pm onwards. However, Skyesports has not mentioned whether the total number of matches played during this stage will be reduced due to the delay. Initially, a total of 18 games were planned to be featured in this three-day competition.

Many fans came to the venue to enjoy the opening day of the Skyesports Championship 5.0 Finale. However, unfortunately, even after several hours, the "technical difficulties" could not be dealt with.

The organizers tried to start Match 1 three times, but some players faced problems regarding gameplay every time. As a result, the event's first day had to be changed.

BGMI teams participating in the Championship Finale

These are the 16 teams that are contesting in this three-day Finale:

OR Esports Entity Orangutan Gaming Revenant Esports Team Numen Team Empire Celsius Esports Team Infinity Obey Esports Marcos Gaming Gods Reign Blind Esports (Skyesports Champions Series winner) Team Soul (Skyesports Champions Series Runner-up) Big Brother (Skirmish Series winner) GodLike Esports (Skyesports Championship 3.0 winner) Gladiators Esports (BGIS 2023 winner)

Where to watch

The contest will be livestreamed on the Skyesports' LOCO channel. To watch the games online, you will have to get a subscription to the channel worth at least ₹20. You can also watch the games at the venue free of cost.

Expand Tweet

These aforementioned BGMI teams will battle for a hefty prize pool of ₹1 crore during this stage. The title winners will be awarded ₹48 lakh from that amount. The second, third, and fourth-placed squads will receive ₹24 lakhs, ₹12 lakhs, and ₹6 lakhs, respectively. The best individual athlete will also be awarded a cash prize of ₹2 lakhs.