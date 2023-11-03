Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 Finale Day 1: Teams, map schedule, how to watch, and more 

The Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 Finale begins on November 3, 2023, at 1 pm IST with a total of 16 teams. On Day 1, six matches will be contested, and the same format will be used in the remaining two days. This phase of the LAN tournament will take place in the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bangalore. The total cash prize pool at the three-day showdown is ₹1 crore.

Five teams, including fan favorites GodLike and Soul, have directly been invited to this LAN Finale, while 11 squads have progressed from the five-day Semifinals. These 16 teams now have their eyes on the winning prize of ₹48 lakh.

BGMI Championship 5.0 Finale participating teams

Here are the 16 top squads that are all set to take part in the BGMI Championship 5.0 Finale:

OR Esports Entity Orangutan Gaming Revenant Esports Team Numen Team Empire Celsius Esports Team Infinity Obey Esports Marcos Gaming Gods Reign Blind Esports (Skyesports Champions Series winner) Team Soul (Skyesports Champions Series Runner-up) Big Brother (Skirmish Series winner) GodLike Esports (Skyesports Championship 3.0 winner) Gladiators Esports (BGIS 2023 winner)

Day 1 map schedule

The first and last matches of the first day are scheduled to take place on the Erangel map. The second and fifth matches will be held on the Miramar map. Meanwhile, the third and fourth matches will be played on the Sanhok and Vikendi maps, respectively.

Here is the map schedule for Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Vikendi

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

How to watch

For the first time in India, fans will have to pay some money to watch this BGMI tournament live. The Championship Finale will be broadcast on the Skyesports LOCO (OTT) channel. You have to purchase a subscription costing a minimum of ₹20. There are three VIP packs to watch the event.

Expand Tweet

The Semifinals were conducted from October 17 to October 21. They were livestreamed for free on Skyesports' YouTube and LOCO channels.

Each team will look to make an emphatic start to the Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 Finale. Only 18 matches will be played over the course of three days. Teams like Gods Reign, Gladiators, Blind, and Revenant are in brilliant form heading into the event.