How to watch Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 Finals: Livestream, schedule, teams, and more

The LAN Finale of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 takes place from November 3 to 5 in Bangalore, India. The 16 finalists will engage with each other in 18 matches for the trophy and a share of the total cash prize pool of ₹1 crore. Five squads have been awarded a direct slot in this Finals, while the remaining 11 have been selected through the recently completed Semifinals.

The Championship started in early October with the Open Qualifiers. The Quarterfinals were played by 24 teams on October 14 and 15, while the Semifinals, which featured a cash prize of ₹25 lakhs, took place from October 17 to 21. All the 16 finalists have arrived at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium for the ultimate three-day showdown.

BGMI Championship 5.0 finalists

Expand Tweet

These are the 16 squads, including five invitees, that will collide in the Finale:

OR Esports Entity Orangutan Gaming Revenant Esports Team Numen Team Empire Celsius Esports Team Infinity Obey Esports Marcos Gaming Gods Reign Blind Esports (Skyesports Champions Series winner) Team Soul (Skyesports Champions Series Runner-up) Big Brother (Skirmish Series winner) GodLike Esports (Skyesports Championship 3.0 winner) Gladiators Esports (BGIS 2023 winner)

How to watch and map schedule

Fans can witness the action live at the aforementioned venue. The Finale will also be broadcast exclusively on the Skyesports' Loco (OTT) channel at 1 pm IST daily. There are six games scheduled for each day. Here is the daily map rotation for the Finals;

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Vikendi

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Expand Tweet

Gladiators Esports has been rewarded a slot in the Finals as the BGIS Champions. The Destro-led crew has notched up two major trophies within the past five months. However, their performance at the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational fell apart, finishing seventh on the overall scoreboard.

Blind and Soul have been given a ticket to the Finale for their spectacular performance in the Skyesports Championship Series this year. While GodLike Esports received a direct invite as the Skyesports Championship 3.0 winners. Big Brother, the Skrirmis Series champions, have also been invited to take part in the Finale.

OR, Entity, and Orangutan were the top three squads during the Semifinals. Their showcasing throughout the previous stage was commendable. These organizations will also be hoping for their first major BGMI title of the year.