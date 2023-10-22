Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals: Overall standings, qualified teams for Finals, and more

The five-days-long Semifinals of the Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI came to an end on October 21. A total of 11 teams from this phase have been selected for the Grand Finals, scheduled to take place from November 1 to November 5. OR Esports was the star performer with 226 points and 112 eliminations in the Semifinals. The Jelly-led lineup grabbed three Chicken Dinners out of 20 games.

Entity Gaming came second with 219 points after displaying exceptional gameplay across all five days. Orangutan Gaming, too, exhibited their skills in the Semifinals and acquired the third spot with 204 points. Details regarding who qualified for this event's Grand Finals can be found below.

Qualified teams for Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Finals

Based on their previous results, a total of five teams had already reached the Grand Finale before the beginning of the Semifinals. However, those squads also played in the latter phase for prize money.

Here are the five teams that were awarded direct slots in the ultimate stage;

Blind Esports (Skyesports Champions Series winner) Team Soul (Skyesports Champions Series Runner-up)) Big Brother (Skrirmis Series winner) GodLike Esports (Skyesports Championship 3.0 winner) Gladiators Esports (BGIS 2023 winner)

Qualified teams for Finals from Semifinals

OR Esports Entity Orangutan Gaming Revenant Esports Team Numen Team Empire Celsius Esports Team Infinity Obey Esports Marcos Gaming Gods Reign

Semifinals overall standings

Revenant Esports acquired the fifth spot with 200 points. The Sensei-led squad recently came seventh in the BGIS 2023 and will also take part in the upcoming BGMI India vs Korea Invitational.

Team Soul looked confident from the beginning of the Semifinals, conquering the first two games of this round. The Omega-led crew took 185 points and five Chicken Dinners from their 20 matches. Team Numen seized the sixth spot with 183 points and four Chicken Dinners.

Expand Tweet

Two underdogs, Team Empire and Celsius Esports, also delivered admirable performances. They came seventh and eighth, respectively. These two squads had a fantastic showcasing in the Quarterfinals as well. Team Infinity, the former Velocity Gaming’s roster, and Obey Esports came ninth and 10th, respectively, with 154 points in the Semifinals.

Marcos (11th) and Gods Reign (12th) have earned their spots in BGMI the Championship Finale. However, Team Insane couldn’t advance to the next round as this Aadi-led squad fell short of qualification by seven points. Team XSpark, the second runner-up of the BGIS, came 16th in the Semifinals.

GodLike, Blind, Big Brother, and Gladiators Esports saw a poor run in the Semifinals. These squads will aim to return to form in the Finals of this BGMI event.