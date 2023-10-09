Velocity Gaming bids farewell to BGMI squad after recent failure in BGIS 2023

Velocity Gaming has announced the departure of their Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) team after the latter's elimination from the ongoing BGIS 2023. This Punk-led squad tried their hardest to keep up with the competition. However, unfortunately, they couldn't go past the Losers Bracket of this tournament. The news of Velocity Gaming letting go of this team is surprising, especially considering how the squad was introduced just a few months ago.

Velocity Gaming shared the news of their BGMI team's departure on social media and said:

"It is with deep regret that we part ways with our BGMI team. We extend our best wishes for their future journeys."

Velocity Gaming release their BGMI roster

The five members of the squad leaving Velocity Gaming are:

Punk IMMORTAL Aimbot Octavius Jazzy

Kratos, who served as a coach for this BGMI team and was with the organization for an extended period; he has also been let go. Both Punk and Immortal have garnered recognition in the BGMI community due to their stellar performances with Team XO in 2022. Meanwhile, the other players had relatively limited exposure in the competitive scene prior to joining Velocity.

Their combination of experience and raw talent didn't yield the desired results at 2023's BGIS. The team experienced a rollercoaster of highs and lows during their tenure with the organization. Notably, they secured second place at the Revenant Invitational and bagged third in the BGMI Master Series Season 2, amassing a total of ₹12.5 lakhs in prizes.

They also clinched second place at the OS Invitational Season 2. However, their performance has been inconsistent through several tournaments over the last few months.

Their BGIS 2023 journey was below average, and they were relegated to the Losers Bracket as a result. Unfortunately, in this stage, they came fifth in terms of their group's overall standings. As a result, they were eliminated from the event — only the top four advanced to the Semifinals.

The lineup had a spectacular run in the initial stages of the BGIS and also looked impressive there. The roster, led by Punk, didn't maintain their consistency in the Losers Bracket and ended their campaign on a disappointing note.

Velocity Gaming ventured into BGMI esports in 2021 by acquiring the proficient Team IND lineup. However, the organization didn't achieve notable success, leading to the release of their roster in early 2022.

The renowned club once again entered the competition in June 2023 after the re-release of the beloved Battle Royale game. They earned third position in the BGMS Season 2, their biggest success in this scene so far.