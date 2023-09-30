Popular BGMI team Velocity Gaming eliminated from BGIS 2023

Velocity Gaming, a top-tier BGMI squad, has been eliminated from the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. The Punk-led lineup faltered a bit in the Losers Bracket. The event has witnessed tough competition among participants, and many reputed teams have not even made it to the penultimate stage, the Semifinals.

Velocity Gaming was featured in Group B and claimed the fifth spot with 59.5 points. Since only the four best performers from the group moved to the Semifinals, the team’s journey has come to an end in the BGIS 2023. The squad was knocked out early in many matches, due to which they couldn’t accumulate enough points.

Velocity Gaming’s performance in BGIS Losers Bracket

The top 4 squads of Group B entered the BGIS Semifinals (Image via BGMI)

On Day 1, Velocity Gaming started out in the Losers Bracket at a slow pace, collecting only five points in the initial game. However, their performance improved a little bit in the second encounter, where they accumulated 12 points. The team once again faced some challenges in the third battle and only managed to claim 5.5 points despite using their Position Card. They ended up in seventh place on the first day, with 22.5 points and 11 eliminations.

On Day 2, Velocity Gaming showed a promising outing as the unit added 17 important points to their tally. They maintained their rhythm in the next game and earned 16 points. The lineup used their Finish Card in the sixth and final encounter, but it didn't go according to plan. They achieved only nine points in their last game and came in fifth position in the overall leaderboard of Group B.

After failing to qualify for the BGIS Semifinal, their IGL Punk apologized to fans in his Instagram Story and added (translated from Hindi):

"Learned a lot, may not need to go to loser bracket next time. Sorry to everyone who believed in us. Ever tried, Ever failed, No matter, Try again, Fail again Fail better. But I am not going to stop. If not today, I will win tomorrow."

Image via Instagram/Punk

In Group B, Big Brother Esports was the top-performing lineup, while Team Systummm secured second place. Medal and Lucknow Giants occupied the third and fourth seats, respectively.

Bottom 8 teams of BGIS Losers Bracket Group B (Image via BGMI)

Velocity Gaming had an amazing performance in the second and third rounds, but the club failed to do well in the Quarter Finals and Losers Bracket. The organization recently became the second runner-up in the BGMI Masters Series 2023 and the first runner-up runner in the OS Invitational.