Team Soul eliminated from Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023

The Semifinals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 concluded today, witnessing the unexpected elimination of fan-favorite Team Soul. Throughout the four-day Semifinal phase, the star roster faced several challenges, failing to make a significant mark in the 12 matches they participated in.

Soul secured a 23rd-place finish with a total of 60 points, including 37 frag points, but without a chicken dinner. This outcome is shocking for fans, given that they were widely regarded as potential title winners.

Team Medal bagged the prime position in the BGIS Semifinals with 148 points, followed by Revenant and Gladiators Esports. Gods Reign and Team XSpark also did well to enter the ultimate phase. Blind Esports came 13th with 105 points.

Team Soul performance overview in the BGIS 2023 SemiFinals

Placed in Group A alongside teams such as Medal Esports and Gladiators Esports, Team Soul commenced their journey on a disappointing note. By the end of the first day, they were ranked 26th after securing only 11 points. With just three placement points from the three matches they played, their chances were bleak from the onset.

Soul's performance slightly improved on the second day, achieving a podium finish in the sixth match, which propelled them to the 20th rank. The subsequent day saw them adopt a more cautious approach, but it yielded no significant improvement, leaving them in the same 20th rank with a total of 54 points.

The concluding day of the semifinals was no different, as Team Soul failed to rise to the occasion yet again. Their dearth of placement points proved detrimental, preventing their advancement to the finals.

Team Soul was among the top teams in Round 4 of BGIS 2023, and it was expected for a team with a stature like theirs to be in strong contention in the semifinals. The team won two third-party events in the past two weeks, with Goblin and Akshat being the MVPs in these tournaments. However, an unexpected dip in their performance disrupted their trajectory in the BGIS journey.

The three-day Grand Finals of BGIS 2023 are set for October 12, 13, and 15 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Worli, Mumbai. The climax of the event will host the top 16 squads of India, vying for the coveted title and a substantial pie of the big prize pool. The event will be streamed live on YouTube and Jio Cinema in eight different languages.