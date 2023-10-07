BGIS 2023 Grand Finals: All qualified BGMI teams and dates revealed 

Following the conclusion of the Semifinals, the BGIS 2023 has entered its final phase with India’s top 16 BGMI teams. The nail-biting ultimate stage will be organized on October 12, 13, and 15 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Mumbai, India. The participants will clash against each other across 18 matches for a gigantic prize pool of ₹2 crore.

The Semifinals were contested between 32 teams from October 4 to 7, with the top 16 squads seizing their position in this Finale. Many renowned organizations, such as GodLike, Entity, Global, and Orangutan, could not achieve a slot in the final phase.

The top 8 from the BGIS 2023 will also seal their spot in the BGMI India and South Korea Invitational.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2023 Grand Finals

Here are the 16 BGMI squads that have progressed to the Grand Finals:

Medal Esports Revenant Esports Gladiators Esports Glitchx Reborn CS Esports Mici Esports Gods Reign Midwave Esports Growing Strong Team XSpark OR Esports TWM Gaming Blind Esports Big Brother Esports 4Aggressive Man Night Owls

Semifinals overview

Overall standings of Semifinals (Image via Sportskeeda)

Medal Esports displayed a promising performance in the Semifinals and returned to their much-needed form ahead of the crucial phase. They topped the overall standings in an emphatic fashion.

Sensei-led Revenant Esports demonstrated a phenomenal showing throughout the Semifinals and entered the Finals on a confident note. Gladiators Esports maintained their consistency and finished third there.

Gods Reign, led by Robin, showcased an exceptional run in the Semifinals. Their star player, Ninjajod, was impressive throughout the stage. CS Esports, Glitchx Reborn, and Growing Strong impressed everybody with their magnificent showcasing.

OR Esports, led by Jelly, made a spectacular comeback in their last few games and ended up in the top 16. Midwave Gaming, an experienced roster, put up a fabulous show and gained a seat in the BGIS Finale.

Team XSpark, led by Pukar, exhibited strong teamwork in a few matches, which led them to achieve their position in the upcoming stage. Blind Esports earned a spot after playing well in their last two matches.

Team Soul stumbled in this crucial stage and ended up in 23rd position with 60 points. Enigma Gaming, another experienced lineup, had a horrendous run as they ranked 28th in the overall standings. Marcos Gaming and Numen Gaming also disappointed their fans in the Semifinals as they were the bottom two teams of the phase.