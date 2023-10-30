Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 Grand Finals: Everything you need to know 

The much-anticipated Grand Finals of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 is set to be played from November 3 to 5, 2023. The ultimate stage will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, where 16 squads will contest for a cash prize of ₹1 crore. The total prize money for this grand event is ₹1.25 crore, of which ₹25 lakh was distributed in the Semifinals.

Skyesports has invited five teams directly to the Grand Finals, while the rest 11 finalists were chosen from the Semifinals. Gladiators Esports, the BGIS 2023 champions, was awarded a special invitation to participate in the Grand Finals. These five invited squads also engaged in the Semifinals for prizes.

Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 finalists

These are the 11 squads that performed well in the Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 Semifinals to reach the LAN Finals:

OR Esports Entity Orangutan Gaming Revenant Esports Team Numen Team Empire Celsius Esports Team Infinity Obey Esports Marcos Gaming Gods Reign

Invited teams

These five teams have been selected for the finals on the basis of their performance in earlier tournaments:

Blind Esports (Skyesports Champions Series winner) Team Soul (Skyesports Champions Series Runner-up) Big Brother (Skirmish Series winner) GodLike Esports (Skyesports Championship 3.0 winner) Gladiators Esports (BGIS 2023 winner)

Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 Grand Finals prize pool distribution

The title winner will go home with a cash reward of ₹48 lakh, while the runner-up will claim the second prize of ₹24 lakh. The best individual performer will be awarded ₹2 lakh. Here is the complete prize pool distribution:

Winners - ₹48 lakh

Runner-up - ₹24 lakh

3rd Place - ₹12 lakh

4th Place - ₹6 lakh

5th Place - ₹3 lakh

6th Place - ₹2 lakh

7th Place - ₹1.20 lakh

8th Place - ₹80,000

MVP - ₹2 lakh

Team will most WWCDs - ₹1 lakh

Where to watch Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 Grand Finals

Fans can watch the Grand Finals live at the Koramangala Indoor stadium in Bangaluru, where six matches are scheduled for each day. It will also be broadcast on Skyesports Esports' YouTube and Loco (OTT) channels from 1 pm onwards.

Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 Semifinals overview

In the Semifinals, OR Esports looked in emphatic shape and emerged as the star performer. Entity and Orangutan also presented a promising run there and will be among the top lineups to watch out for in the finale. Gods Reign was recently the top Indian roster in the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational. The Robin-led squad will now enter the contest with a confident note.

Gladiators Esports has grabbed two major trophies so far this year. The BGIS champions will compete for their third big title in the Championship. Meanwhile, crowd-favourites Soul and GodLike will focus on making their much-needed comeback at this BGMI LAN event.