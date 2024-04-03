Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Finals Day 3: Overall standings, summary, and more

Following the conclusion of Day 3, Global Esports remained in first place in the overall rankings of the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open Grand Finals. The team has posted 172 points and amassed four Chicken Dinners in 18 games. Team member Ninjaboi continued to impress with his skills as he has eliminated 49 players so far in the Finals. The Mavi-led squad will hope to clinch this tournament as there are only 12 matches left in the Finale.

Team Soul finished second on the leaderboard with 170 points and four Chicken Dinners. The crowd-favorite squad won two games on Day 3. Star players Nakul and Rony have amassed 31 and 27 kills to their respective names. Notably, Gods Reign held third in the points table despite not having any Chicken Dinner. As for statistics, the team has accumulated 125 points, including 77 kills.

Right behind them, Team XSlark secured fourth position with 121 points and two Chicken Dinners. Their stars Ninjajod and Spraygod have clinched 26 and 25 finishes respectively. Revenant Esports captured fifth place with 113 points, including 78 kills. Star player Punkk has recently been added to the lineup.

Overall standings of Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Finals after Day 3

Global Esports - 172 points Team Soul - 170 points Gods Reign - 125 points Team XSpark - 121 points Revenant - 113 points Team Forever - 102 points K9 Esports - 101 points Inferno Squad - 97 points Orangutan Gaming - 97 points Genesis Esports - 95 points WSB Gaming - 94 points Team Tamilas - 81 points Entity Gaming - 79 points Blind Esports - 70 points Team 8Bit - 57 points BOT Army - 50 points

Team Forever settled for sixth rank without a single Chicken Dinner. The Owaisa-led BGMI squad has garnered 102 points in 18 matches. Not too far behind, K9 Esports and Inferno Squad grabbed 101 and 97 points respectively. Orangutan Gaming lost its rhythm in the last few encounters and finished ninth with 97 points.

Championship Series 2024 winners WSB Gaming stood 11th with 94 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Tamilas (81), Entity Gaming (79), and Blind (70) looked inconsistent in the 18 matches they played across three days. Moving further down, Team 8Bit was in second-last place with 57 points after Day 2.

BOT Amry has accumulated a meager 50 points and 36 eliminations. These bottom-ranked BGMI teams will hope to improve their performances in the remaining 12 matches.