Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Global Esports dethroned Team Soul from pole position on Day 2 of the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Grand Finals. The Mavi-led lineup collected 135 points, including 82 eliminations. The squad secured three Chicken Dinners on Sunday. Their star player NinjaBo picked up 37 kills in 12 matches.

Team Soul is second with 108 points, including 71 finishes. The fan-favorite roster took only 32 points on Day 2 and dropped a place on the overall scoreboard. Their BGMI pros Manya and Nakul have clinched 20 and 19 kills respectively.

Gods Reign jumped to the third spot in the overall rankings after an improved performance on Sunday. The Destro-led brigade has accumulated 92 points with the help of 54 eliminations. The club has not yet won any matches but showed their steady performance in the Finale.

Overall standings of Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open Finals after Day 2

Here is the overall standings after Day 2:

Global Esports - 135 points Team Soul - 108 points Gods Reign - 92 points Team XSpark - 89 points Orangutan Gaming - 79 points K9 Esports - 71 points Revenant - 69 points Team Tamilas - 68 points Genesis Esports - 66 points Inferno Squad - 60 points Team Forever - 57 points Entity Gaming - 45 points WSB Gaming - 45 points Team 8Bit - 42 points Blind Esports - 36 points Bot Army - 24 points

Team XSpark, led by Shadow, remained in fourth position with 89 points. The squa managed to win two Chicken Dinners in the first two days. Spraygod from their lineup grabbed 20 finishes. Orangutan Gaming struggled on Day 2 and fell to fifth spot with 79 points. The experienced squad added only eight points to their name on the second day.

Revenant Esports was seventh with 69 points, including 53 eliminations. The organization recently signed Punkk to their lineup. Team Tamilas and Genesis came eighth and ninth with 68 and 66 points respectively. Team Forever was behind them in 11th position with 60 points.

Entity Gaming has had a mediocre run so far in the Semifinals. The Saumraj-led BGMI squad has scored only 45 points in 12 matches and is 12th in the table. WSB Gaming, who won the Skyesports Champions Series 2024, had a disappointing run in the first two days of the Finals. Blind Esports ranked 15th with 36 points, while Bot Army came 16th with 24 points.