Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Qualifiers Day 1: Overall standings, summary, and more

The first day of the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Qualifiers took place on March 20. Chemin Esports was the star performer, with 60 points and 35 kills. The squad won two of their three matches on Day 1 and took a strong 26-point lead over the second-ranked team. Their players — Altu, Redoh, and Furry — claimed 13, 10, and six kills, respectively.

Revenant Esports, despite not winning a single match, collected 34 points and came second on the overall leaderboard. Big Brother Esports ranked third with 31 points and clinched a Chicken Dinner on Day 1. Genesis Esports acquired the fourth spot with 28 points, including 14 eliminations.

Day 1 overall standings of Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Qualifiers

Chemin Esports - 60 points Revenant Esports - 34 points Big Brother Esports - 31 points Genesis Esports - 28 points Windgod Esports - 27 points 4King Esports - 24 points WSB Gaming - 24 points Inferno Squad - 23 points Medal Esports - 22 points K9 Esports - 21 points Team Limra - 19 points Blind Esports - 18 points Insane Esports - 16 points Carnival Esports - 15 points Entity - 15 points Forever Esports - 13 points Team 8Bit - 13 points Gujarat Tigers - 12 points Team XSpark - 12 points Orangutan - 12 points Marcos Gaming - 11 points Global Esports - 11 points Hydra Esports - 11 points Bot Army - 11 points Team Tamilas - 10 points Team Gladiators - 9 points Enigma Gaming - 9 points Reckoning Esports - 9 points Reven Esports - 8 points FS Esports - 7 points Gods Reign - 7 points Team Soul - 7 points

WSB Esports, who won the Skyesports Champions Series 2024, secured 24 points. Inferno Squad, an underdog team, came eighth with 23 points. They earned one Chicken Dinner in their three matches on Day 1. Medal Esports, who recently recruited Kyoya, ranked ninth with 22 points and 10 kills.

Blind Esports, led by Aadi, collected 18 points. Two experienced squads Carnival Gaming and Entity obtained 15 points each. Team 8Bit garnered 13 points on Day 1, thanks to BGMI star Mac’s eight kills. Gujarat Tigers, XSpark, and Orangutan scored 12 points each.

Team Tamilas, led by MrIGL, saw a slow start to 2024's BGMI Skyesports Mobile Open, as the side got only 10 points from three games. Team Gladiators, who recently returned to the BGMI scene, scored only nine points. FS Esports, Gods Reign, and Soul claimed seven points each on Day 1.