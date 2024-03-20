Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024: Teams, format, dates, and prize pool

Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 kicks off on March 20, 2024, with a total prize pool of ₹10 lakh allocated for the tournament. The three-week-long event will continue until April 3, 2024. The Open Qualifiers, which was recently held offline, featured a total of 1024 teams. Several well-known and underdog teams are taking part in the contest.

The Quarterfinals will run from March 20 to 23, where 32 teams, including 22 from the Open Qualifier and the 10 invitees, will compete in 12 matches each. The 10 teams have been invited from the Skyesports Leaderboard. After that, the top 16 clubs will progress to the Semifinals, while the bottom 16 will be relegated to the one-day Lower Bracket.

The Semifinals will feature the top 24 teams, including the top eight from the Lower Bracket. This penultimate phase is scheduled for March 25 to 28, and the six-day Grand Finals will be conducted from March 29 to April 3.

Participating teams for Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Quarterfinals

Here are the names of the 32 teams that will play in the Quarterfinals:

Team Insane Enigma Gaming Chemin Esports Global Esports Hydra Official Raven Esports Big Brother Esports Team 8Bit Team Forever Team 4King Reckoning Esports Carnival Esports Team XSpark Team K9 Marcos Gaming Inferno Squad Team Limra Windgod Esports Genesis Esports Bot Army FS Esports Gujarat Tigers Blind Esports Team Soul Revenant Esports Orangutan Gaming Medal Esports Entity Gaming WSB Gaming Gods Reign Gladiator Esports Team Tamilas

The champions of the BGMI Open 2024 will receive ₹5 lakh, which is 50% of the total prize pool. Each participant will endeavor to reach the Finals and earn a podium finish. As the third edition of BGIS has already been announced, this Mobile Open tournament provides a great test for these teams to find out their weakness.

Skyesports recently hosted the Championship Series 2024, which concluded on March 10. WSB Gaming won there, while Team Soul, Blind Esports, and Team Tamilas ranked second, third, and fourth, respectively. Revenant and Orangutan also had a good run in the tournament.

Some clubs have recently made changes in their lineup. Team 8Bit added Mac, while Medal Esports has included Darkloard and Kyoya. Team Insane revealed their BGMI roster after acquiring the former Aerobotz squad. Hydra Official and Team XSpark have signed their new IGL Dreams and Shadow, respectively. All these teams hope to grab a respectable spot in the BGMI Mobile Open 2024.