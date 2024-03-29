Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Semifinals: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The four-day Semifinals of the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 came to a close on March 29, with the top 16 teams advancing to the Grand Finals. Team Tamilas won with 132 points despite not winning any Chicken Dinner. The MrIGL-led squad showed great consistency in this phase of the competition and will try to maintain it in the Grand Finals.

Blind Esports, led by Aadi, claimed the second position with 130 points, including 85 finishes. Their BGMI star, Harsh, managed 27 eliminations to his name in 16 matches. K9 Esports, an underdog lineup, acquired the third position with 121 points and three Chicken Dinners. They secured 72 eliminations and amazed everyone with their performances.

Overall standings of Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Semifinals

Team Tamilas - 132 points Blind Esports - 130 points K9 Esports - 121 points Revenant - 120 points WSB Gaming - 118 points Team XSpark - 115 points Genesis Esports - 108 points Team Soul - 107 points Global Esports - 102 points Gods Reign - 95 points Inferno Squad - 89 points Entity Gaming - 89 points Orangutan Gaming - 86 points Team 8Bit - 82 points Bot Army - 81 points Forever - 80 points Hydra Esports - 79 points Chemin Esports - 75 points Team Limra - 72 points Reckoning Esports - 71 points Marcos Gaming - 64 points Medal Esports - 59 points Gujarat Tigere - 53 points FS Esports - 47 points

Revenant Esports occupied fourth place with 120 points and one Chicken Dinner. Their BGMI pro, Fierce, was the top individual performer of the Semifinals with 31 eliminations. WSB Gaming captured the fifth spot with 118 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Team XSpark sealed the sixth position with 115 points, including 78 kills. Ninjajod, who joined the squad earlier this year, took 25 eliminations in the Semifinals. Team Soul acquired eighth place with 107 points and three Chicken Dinners. Spower from the lineup picked up 26 frags. Global Esports and Gods Reign accumulated 102 and 95 points, respectively.

Entity Gaming, led by BGMI veteran Saumraj, came 12th in the Semifinals with 89 points. Orangutan and Team 8Bit gained 13th and 14th positions with 86 and 82 points respectively. Owais-led Team Forever somehow took their spot in the Grand Finals as they secured 16th place with 80 points.

Many big names like Hydra Esports, Reckoning, Medal, and Gujarat Tigers were unable to make it to the Grand Finals of the Skyesports Mobile Open 2024. FS Esports came last in the overall standings.