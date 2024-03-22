Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open Quarterfinals Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Despite a disappointing run in their last six matches, Chemin Esports remained in the prime position after Day 3 of the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open Quarterfinals. The team has ensured 82 points to their name in nine matches. They posted 60 points on the opening day and only 22 points in the next two days. Blind Esports climbed up to second spot with 80 points after securing two Chicken Dinners on Day 3.

Marcos Gaming had a poor showing today, as they collected only 11 points. The BGMI lineup held the third rank on the overall scoreboard with 78 points, including 53 eliminations. Inferno Squad and Orangutan Gaming were fourth and fifth with 74 and 71 points respectively. Team Soul and Gujarat Tigers collected 69 and 67 points to their respective names.

Overall scoreboard of Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open Quarterfinals after Day 3

Chemin Esports - 82 points Blind Esports - 80 points Marcos Gaming - 78 points Orangutan Gaming - 71 points Forever Esports - 70 points Team Soul - 69 points Gujarat Tigers - 67 points Reckoning Esports - 62 points Genesis Esports - 60 points Windgod - 60 points Revenant Esports - 59 points WSB Gaming - 57 points Team Limra - 57 points Carnival Gaming - 53 points Medal Esports - 53 points K9 Esports - 51 points Team Tamilas - 47 points Team 8Bit - 45 points 4King - 43 points Big Brother - 42 points Team Xspark - 38 points Team Insane - 37 points Hydra Esports - 36 points Enigma Gaming - 36 points Entity Gaming - 34 points FS Esports - 30 points Bot Army - 27 points Team Gladiators - 27 points Global Esports - 25 points Raven Esports - 25 points Gods Reign - 24 points

Revenant Esports fell to the 12th spot with 59 points after their miserable performances on Day 3. Carnival Gaming and Medal Esports garnered 53 points each in their nine encounters. Both squads will need to play better on the fourth and final day to reach the Semifinals from this stage.

Team 8Bit, who added former GodLike athlete Aditya, held the 19th rank with 45 points. 4King and Big Brother were 20th and 21st with 43 and 42 points respectively. These two BGMI squads conquered one Chicken Dinner each but were unable to maintain their consistency in the first three days. Team Insane, who recruited the ex-Aerobotz roster, occupied 23rd place with 37 points.

Entity Gaming, the ESL Pro Series winners, won one Chicken Dinner on Day 3 and claimed 34 points. The Samuraj-led BGMI squad ranked 26th after Day 3 and will have to play well in their remaining three games to reach the next stage. Team Gladiators, Global, and Gods Reign have scored 27, 25, and 24 points respectively.