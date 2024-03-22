Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open Quarterfinals Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

By Gametube
Modified Mar 22, 2024 20:01 IST
Day 3 of BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Quarterfinals took place on March 22 (Image via Skyesports)
Despite a disappointing run in their last six matches, Chemin Esports remained in the prime position after Day 3 of the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open Quarterfinals. The team has ensured 82 points to their name in nine matches. They posted 60 points on the opening day and only 22 points in the next two days. Blind Esports climbed up to second spot with 80 points after securing two Chicken Dinners on Day 3.

Marcos Gaming had a poor showing today, as they collected only 11 points. The BGMI lineup held the third rank on the overall scoreboard with 78 points, including 53 eliminations. Inferno Squad and Orangutan Gaming were fourth and fifth with 74 and 71 points respectively. Team Soul and Gujarat Tigers collected 69 and 67 points to their respective names.

Overall scoreboard of Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open Quarterfinals after Day 3

  1. Chemin Esports - 82 points
  2. Blind Esports - 80 points
  3. Marcos Gaming - 78 points
  4. Orangutan Gaming - 71 points
  5. Forever Esports - 70 points
  6. Team Soul - 69 points
  7. Gujarat Tigers - 67 points
  8. Reckoning Esports - 62 points
  9. Genesis Esports - 60 points
  10. Windgod - 60 points
  11. Revenant Esports - 59 points
  12. WSB Gaming - 57 points
  13. Team Limra - 57 points
  14. Carnival Gaming - 53 points
  15. Medal Esports - 53 points
  16. K9 Esports - 51 points
  17. Team Tamilas - 47 points
  18. Team 8Bit - 45 points
  19. 4King - 43 points
  20. Big Brother - 42 points
  21. Team Xspark - 38 points
  22. Team Insane - 37 points
  23. Hydra Esports - 36 points
  24. Enigma Gaming - 36 points
  25. Entity Gaming - 34 points
  26. FS Esports - 30 points
  27. Bot Army - 27 points
  28. Team Gladiators - 27 points
  29. Global Esports - 25 points
  30. Raven Esports - 25 points
  31. Gods Reign - 24 points

Revenant Esports fell to the 12th spot with 59 points after their miserable performances on Day 3. Carnival Gaming and Medal Esports garnered 53 points each in their nine encounters. Both squads will need to play better on the fourth and final day to reach the Semifinals from this stage.

Team 8Bit, who added former GodLike athlete Aditya, held the 19th rank with 45 points. 4King and Big Brother were 20th and 21st with 43 and 42 points respectively. These two BGMI squads conquered one Chicken Dinner each but were unable to maintain their consistency in the first three days. Team Insane, who recruited the ex-Aerobotz roster, occupied 23rd place with 37 points.

Entity Gaming, the ESL Pro Series winners, won one Chicken Dinner on Day 3 and claimed 34 points. The Samuraj-led BGMI squad ranked 26th after Day 3 and will have to play well in their remaining three games to reach the next stage. Team Gladiators, Global, and Gods Reign have scored 27, 25, and 24 points respectively.

