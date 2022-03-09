Skyesports BGMI Pro League 2022: Teams, format, schedule, and more

Skyesports, known for hosting BGMI Pro League, is coming up with their second major tournament of the year, the "Skyesports Pro League." The Pro League will feature three titles: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Dota 2, and League of Legends.

Out of a total prize pool of 20,000 USD (15 lakhs INR), the BGMI event will have a prize reward of 10,00,000 INR. The other two titles will have a prize pool of 2500 USD each, and registration is open to everyone.

BGMI Skyesports Pro League

Skyesports BGMI Pro League teams and schedule revealed (Image via Skyesports)

The Skyesports BGMI Pro League is scheduled to be played from March 9 to 20 and will be executed in two stages: Semi-finals followed by Finals. The four-day semi-finals will feature a total of 24 top teams in India that will compete for over 18 matches for the grand finals spot.

The first two days of the semi-finals will have four matches each while the remaining two will feature five bouts respectively.

These 24 teams are divided into three groups of eight teams each. BGMI Pro League Semifinals groups are segregated as:

Group A

GodLike Esports Team XO 7Sea Esports Team Forever Chemin Esports Hyderabad Hydras Revenge Celtz

Group B

Team SOUL TSM Orange Rock 8 Bit Enigma Gaming Blind Global Esports Team Insane Esports

Group C

Skylightz Gaming Team X Spark Revenant Esports Orangutan Entity Gaming Celcius Esports Rivalry Esports Walkouts

Skyesports and Rooter App

Yesterday, Skyesports also signed an exclusive broadcast deal with Rooter App, which means all Skyesports tournaments for the duration of one year will only be streamed on Rooter App.

The Skyesports Pro League will be streamed on YouTube and Rooter App starting at 6.00 PM IST.

Skyesports showed off their year-long roadmap earlier last month, in which they announced that they will hold seven major tournaments with prize pools exceeding 4 crores INR.

The first event, Skyesports Grand Slam 2022 was a huge success. Team XO showcased their consistency by winning the title while it was Team SOUL that made a comeback with a new roster.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia Take a big bow @TeamXO_gg ! After 42 maps of high intense battle, Team XO is crowned the AMD Skyesports Grand slam champions! A big big congratulations to the team. With complete dominance throughout the finals, Team XO is the one who will lift the trophy! Take a big bow @TeamXO_gg! After 42 maps of high intense battle, Team XO is crowned the AMD Skyesports Grand slam champions! A big big congratulations to the team. With complete dominance throughout the finals, Team XO is the one who will lift the trophy! 🎉🏆 https://t.co/Q8Zgvir4VB

Since all teams are equally talented, it will be interesting to see which one emerges as the winner of the Pro League.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul