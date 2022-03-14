Skyesports BGMI Pro League Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Day 1 of the Skyesports BGMI Pro League finals has come to a close, with Enigma Gaming emerging as table toppers. The team has accumulated 64 points and 28 frags in four matches. Entity Gaming secured second place with 60 points and 23 finishes.

Team Insane and Tactical Esports finished in third and fourth places with 52 points and 50 points. Chemin Esports, who recently signed Destro and Deltapg, grabbed fifth place with 43 points.

Blind Esports and Orangutan Gaming held on to the 12th and 13th places with 16 and 15 points, respectively. TSM, who won the Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam 2022, had a poor day, finishing in the bottom spot.

Skyesports BGMI Pro League finals Day 1 overview

BGMI Pro League finals Day 1 standings (Image via Skyesports/YouTube)

With nine finishes, Enigma Gaming clinched the first match of the Grand Finals. In the last circle, the team managed to win a 3v4 fight against Tactical Esports, while Team Insane's Sayam finished himself in a vehicle explosion with his team coming third.

Chemin Esports claimed the second match in Miramar with ten finishes. Team Walkout occupied second place with six finishes, followed by Tactical Esports with three frags. Enigma Gaming and Team Insane had a poor match as they grabbed 1 and 0 points.

OR Esports finished 11th after Pro League finals Day 1 (Image via Skyesports/YouTube)

Securing 15 finishes, Team Insane put up a scintillating performance and won the third match of the day. Enigma Gaming secured second place with eight frags, while Tactical Gaming came third again.

Entity Gaming notched the fourth and final match of the day. Them Forever, led by Owais, secured second place with 11 finishes, followed by Enigma Gaming.

Top five players from Pro League finals Day 1 (Image via Skyesports)

At the end of Day 1, Troye from Entity Gaming claimed the top spot on the kill leaderboard with 12 finishes. Insane Neyo and TF TFPlayers secured the second and third places with 12 and 10 frags, respectively.

Day 2 of the Grand Finals will start at 6 pm IST. The event will be streamed on Skyesports YouTube and Rooter's channel.

Edited by Ravi Iyer