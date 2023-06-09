Skyesports Champions Series 2023 BGMI Semifinals: Teams, format, schedule, and more

The Semifinalists of the Skyesports Champions Series 2023 BGMI, a ₹25,00,000 event, have been revealed. A total of 18 invited, along with six qualified teams, will be split into three groups for the Semifinals starting on June 9. The two-day Qualifiers ended on June 8, with the top six out of the 19 squads reaching this stage and set up to face the 18 directly invited sides.

The Semifinals will be contested by these 24 teams in a Round-robin structure from June 9 -13 and will see six matches daily. After that, the 16 best squads will grab their seats in the Grand Finals, planned for June 14-18.

Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Semifinals teams

Here are the 18 directly invited sides in the Semifinals:

OR Esports Gods Reign Team Enigma Forever Team XSPARK Reckoning Esports Global Esports Medal Esports Revenant Esports Inside Out 7SEA Esports Team VST Gladiator Esports Team Tamilas Blind Esports GodLike Esports 8 Bit Team Soul MisFits

Teams emerging from Qualifiers

These are the top six performers of the Qualifiers,

Orangutan Gaming Obey Esports Rutobotz Gaming Team Verity Team Insane Velocity Gaming

Hosted by Skyesports, this is the first big esports event of Battlegrounds Mobile India following its comeback in the country. The competition also offers a slot in the upcoming Skyesports Championship 5.0 for the winner and runner-up.

OR Esports, led by Jelly, recently won the Nodwin BGMI Pro Series, boosting its confidence level. Blind Esports, featuring young talents like Manya, Rony, and Nakul, emerged victorious in the Villager Domin8r Series in thumping fashion. All eyes will be on the team to assert their dominance across the competition.

Team Soul, one of the beloved BGMI Iteams, had a podium finish in the Domin8r event and is expected to display their strength in the Champion Series. While their arch-rivals GodLike Esports have not shown anything impressive in recent weeks. The Shadow-led lineup would want to get back on track by winning the title.

Team XSPARK and Global Esports will also be hoping for a strong performance in the Skyesports BGMI event, as the Grand BGIS 2023 is set to take place right after this competition. Orangutan Gaming did a phenomenal job in the Qualifiers and gained a spot in the Semifinals. Meanwhile, Velocity Gaming, who recently signed a new lineup, will have an opportunity to acquire their first major title.

