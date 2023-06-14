Skyesports Champions Series BGMI 2023 Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and where to watch

The Grand Finals of the Skyesports Champions Series BGMI is scheduled for June 14 to June 18, with 16 teams from the five-day semifinals contesting for the Rs. 25,00,000 prize pool. A total of 30 thrilling matches will be held at this stage. The winning team will get a cash prize of 12,00,000, 48% of the total prize pool. The best two performers will also be awarded a slot in the Championship 5.0.

The Qualifiers phase was hosted on June 7 and June 8, while the Semifinals occurred from June 9 to June 13. The contest is livestreamed daily at 1:00 pm on Skyesports' YouTube and Loco channels.

Qualified teams for Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Grand Finals

Skyesports @skyesportsindia

Grand Finals will begin tomorrow!



🗓️ June 14th - 18th

1 PM Onwards

@GetLocoNow



#SCS #Skyesports #BGMI #Esports #Tecno ⚔️ The Stage is Set and the TOP 16 teams are ready to dominate the battleground in Grand Finals Battle of Skyesports Champions Series BGMI!Grand Finals will begin tomorrow!🗓️ June 14th - 18th1 PM Onwards ⚔️ The Stage is Set and the TOP 16 teams are ready to dominate the battleground in Grand Finals Battle of Skyesports Champions Series BGMI! 🌟🔥🎮Grand Finals will begin tomorrow! 🗓️ June 14th - 18th⏰ 1 PM Onwards📺 @GetLocoNow#SCS #Skyesports #BGMI #Esports #Tecno https://t.co/pCSAobNO2w

Listed below are the qualified teams for Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Grand Finals:

Orangutan Blind eSports OBEY Esports TEAM iNSANE Gladiators Esports Medal Esports OREsports Team Misfits 7Sea Esports Revenant Esports Velocity Gaming Gods Reign Team SouL Reckoning Esports GodLike Esports TEAM VST

Prize pool distribution

Here is the prize pool distribution of the Skyesports Champions Series BGMI:

1st Place - ₹12,00,000

2nd Place - ₹6,00,000

3rd Place - ₹3,00,000

4th Place - ₹1,50,000

5th Place - ₹75,000

6th Place - ₹50,000

7th Place - ₹30,000

8th Place - ₹20,000

MVP - ₹50,000

Most WWCD - ₹25,000

Skyesports @skyesportsindia What an incredible finish to the semifinals! Heart pumping moment at the end! Team Soul starts the day with WWCD and ends the day with WWCD, securing their spot in the Top 16! Team



Here's the points table at the end of Semifinals… What an incredible finish to the semifinals! Heart pumping moment at the end! Team Soul starts the day with WWCD and ends the day with WWCD, securing their spot in the Top 16! Team @orangutan_gg stays on top of the table!Here's the points table at the end of Semifinals… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🔥 What an incredible finish to the semifinals! Heart pumping moment at the end! Team Soul starts the day with WWCD and ends the day with WWCD, securing their spot in the Top 16! Team @orangutan_gg stays on top of the table!💪✨ Here's the points table at the end of Semifinals… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/CtYAPvzhWR

Orangutan Gaming, who have not made any major changes to their BGMI roster over the last two years, have demonstrated a lot of coordination and synergy so far in the tournament. They held the first position in the Semifinals after performing exceptionally well. Their players, Drigger, Wizzgod, and AKOP, were also among the top five fraggers.

Blind Esports secured second place in the Semifinals and maintained their momentum until the end of the match.

Team Gladiators, a newly formed team, came in fifth spot. Velocity Gaming and Gods Reign put in mediocre performances in the Semifinals but somehow managed to earn their seats in the Finals.

Team Soul wasn't in the top 16 before Day 5 of the Champions Series BGMI, but they played well enough in their last four matches to make it to the Finals. GodLike Esports, another reputed organization, also didn't have an impressive showing but somehow secured a Finals slot.

Team XSPARK and Global Esports didn't meet the expectations of their fans as they faltered during the Semifinals. Team 8Bit was the worst-performing team at this stage and ended their run at the bottom of the table.

Poll : 0 votes