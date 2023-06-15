Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Blind Esports maintained their dominant position in the Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Finals standings through their extraordinary gameplay. On Day 2, the unit produced amazing performances in most of their matches, making them the sole team to surpass the 100-point milestone. Currently, Blind holds a total of 128 points, including 79 eliminations.

After securing three podium finishes, Team VST, represented by stars like SaumRaj and GamlaBoy, made an impressive climb of three positions to claim second place with a total of 89 points.

Team Soul managed to maintain their position in third place with 88 points. Team Gladiator, however, slipped down to fourth place in the rankings. On a positive note, the fan-favorite Team GodLike improved their standings, concluding the day at 10th rank.

Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Finals Day 2 overview

Team Soul remains in third place after 12 matches (Image via Skyesports)

In the first match of the day, Soul Akshat cleverly capitalized on the fight between Insane and Blind during the final circle, leading his team to victory. Despite being positioned outside the circle, Akshat's skillful spray to eliminate members of the Blind team became one of the standout moments of the finals. Blind, with 11 frags, settled for the second spot with regard to position.

In the second match, VST emerged triumphant with nine frags after rising BGMI player Secret won a crucial 1v1 against Blind Nakul in the final circle. Blind once again earned second place with six frags, while Insane showcased fabulous gameplay and secured the third position.

In the third battle on Erangel, 7Sea Esports went into a frenzy, securing a staggering 20 kills and claiming the chicken dinner. Blind, with their third consecutive second-place finish, would have been disappointed to miss out on crucial placement points.

Revenant, with their spectacular gameplay, managed to grab a win in the fourth encounter with 11 frags. VST came second with seven finishes, while Omega took his team Soul to third rank in the match standings.

GodLike moved up to the 10th spot in Champions Series BGMI Finals after Day 2 (Image via Skyesports)

Orangutan, who had topped the Semifinals, finally secured their first chicken dinner of the finals in the fifth round of the day, with eight frags. The squad displayed patience and prioritized the zone, which worked in their favor. VST, known for their consistent gameplay, once again secured the second spot, while GodLike finished in third place with five eliminations.

In the final BGMI Finals Day 2 match, OR Esports claimed victory with nine eliminations. Blind, once again, settled for second place in the match standings with seven frags, while Velocity Gaming occupied third rank with eight eliminations.

