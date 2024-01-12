Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 1: Teams, map order, and where to watch

Day 1 of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season starts on January 12, 2024. A total of 32 teams will take part in this crucial phase to secure their places in the Grand Finals. ESL India has divided these teams into four groups. This stage will use the round-robin format, and the organizers will host 72 matches across 12 days.

The top eight teams from the Open Finals and 24 invited clubs will contest against each other in the Challenge Season. The two-month-long tournament boasts a total cash prize of ₹1 crore.

BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season groups

Here are the four groups of eight teams participating in the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season:

Group A

Global Esports GodLike Esports Autobotz Esports Blind Esports Gujarat Tigers WSB Gaming 4SHOT Esports Gods Reign

Group B

Chemin Esports Hydra Orangutan Carnival Gaming Medal Esports Skulltz Esports TWM Gaming TeamXSpark

Group C

Revenant Esports Reckoning Esports WindGod Esports Team Forever Alibaba Raiders Team Iflick Team Soul FS Esports

Group D

OREsports Team Together Esports Team Zero BIG BROTHER ESPORTS 8Bit Entity Gaming GENXFM Esports Team Prince

Day 1 map order and where to watch

The first three matches of the opening day will be contested between teams from groups A and B. The remaining three encounters will take place between groups C and D.

Here is the match-wise map rotation of Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and B

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and B

Match 3 - Erangel - Group A and B

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group C and D

Match 5 - Vikendi - Group C and D

Match 6 - Erangel - Group C and D

ESL India will broadcast the BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season on its YouTube, Facebook, Rooter, and Loco channels at 4:00 pm IST in both Hindi and English.

Team Soul have signed the former Blind Esports players who recently won the BMPS 2023. The Manya-led squad will try their best to maintain dominance under the new banner.

Meanwhile, Gods Reign have signed the ex-Gladiators Esports squad that dominated the 2023 BGMI season. Carnival Esports, on the other hand, have acquired the former Team Soul players.

Team XSpark, Revenant, and many other organizations have added new players to their rosters and will aim to kick off this tournament on a high note.