Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Open Finals: Teams and dates revealed 

The Conquest Open Finals of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series is scheduled for January 6 and 7, 2024. 16 teams from this tournament's first round, which was hosted from December 18 to 25, 2023, will be featured in it. The Open Finals will send its top eight squads to the next round, named the Challenge Season. In it, 24 other well-known organizations will be directly invited to participate.

In the Challenge Season, these 32 teams will contest for 16 spots in the Challenge Finals, scheduled from February 16 to 18, 2024.

Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Conquest Open Finals teams

Here are the teams participating in the Open Finals:

4 Aggressive Man Team Insane Team Together Esports NONNX Esports Grind One Esports Wingod Esports Optimum Esports Pyramid Esports Team Aaru Dream Team Esports Skulltz Esports Reckoning Esports UP50 Esports Aerobotz Esports 4Shot Esports Gujarat Tigers

The prize pool for the Snapdragon Pro Series is ₹1 crore, of which the champion will be given ₹40 lakh. Popular teams such as GodLike Esports, Soul, Gods Reign, Orangutan, and more have been provided direct slots in the Challenge Season, the penultimate stage of this BGMI tournament.

Some of the 16 qualified teams are well-known in the BGMI scene. Team Insane recently achieved a podium finish at the BMPS 2023. The squad has shown their abilities in several tournaments. However, there are some rumors that their players are set to join a different roster.

Team Together Esports, a rising lineup, played amazingly in the initial stage and reached the Open Finals. The roster came to prominence during the BMPS 2023, where they secured 13th position in the Grand Finals.

Team Aaru, led by BGMI star Aaru, features experienced athletes in their roster. The squad was previously part of Midwave Esports and is expected to do well in the upcoming stage.

Reckoning Esports struggled in the BMPS 2023. The renowned squad, led by Punk, will hope to display top-tier performances in this Snapdragon Pro Series. The roster consists of experienced players like Immortal and Punk.

Gujarat Tigers have been in poor form for a long time. Despite featuring some seasoned athletes, the squad failed to grab a good position in their previous major tournaments. They will be looking to make a comeback in this competition.